Hoda Kotb announced as co-anchor of 'Today'

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is replacing Matt Lauer as the co-anchor on NBC's Today it was announced Tuesday.
Kotb was unveiled as the new co-anchor and was seen sitting next to Savannah Guthrie to kick-off Tuesday's edition of the long-running morning news program.
"We are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today," Guthrie said as Kotb smiled.
"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made," Guthrie continued.
.@SavannahGuthrie announces @HodaKotb will be co-anchor of TODAY. #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/B64n2FmCwq— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2018
Weatherman Al Roker congratulated Kotb on Twitter alongside a selfie he took on the set of Today featuring himself, Kotb and Guthrie.
A hearty #congratulations to @hodakotb officially our new @TODAYshow #cohost with @SavannahGuthrie #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/SNNZ2y8Zko— Al Roker (@alroker) January 2, 2018
Kotb will co-anchor Today from 7 to 9 a.m. and will also continue co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour of the show alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.
Kotb is the replacement for Lauer who was fired from NBC in November due to sexual misconduct allegations.