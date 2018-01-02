Hoda Kotb announced as co-anchor of 'Today'

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is replacing Matt Lauer as the co-anchor on NBC's Today it was announced Tuesday.

Kotb was unveiled as the new co-anchor and was seen sitting next to Savannah Guthrie to kick-off Tuesday's edition of the long-running morning news program.

"We are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today," Guthrie said as Kotb smiled.

"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made," Guthrie continued.

Weatherman Al Roker congratulated Kotb on Twitter alongside a selfie he took on the set of Today featuring himself, Kotb and Guthrie.

Kotb will co-anchor Today from 7 to 9 a.m. and will also continue co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour of the show alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kotb is the replacement for Lauer who was fired from NBC in November due to sexual misconduct allegations.