Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 3:35 PM

Report: PFAS pollution from military bases threatens Chesapeake Bay

By
Jake Thomas
PFAS pollution from U.S. military installations is reaching the Chesapeake Bay, endangering wildlife, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group. File Photo by Bill Portlock/Chesapeake Bay Foundation
PFAS pollution from U.S. military installations is reaching the Chesapeake Bay, endangering wildlife, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group. File Photo by Bill Portlock/Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Toxic chemicals from military installations have seeped into the Chesapeake Bay, harming wildlife and threatening food supplies and livelihoods, according to an analysis of U.S. Department of Defense records by an environmental watchdog group.

The Environmental Working Group revealed its finding on Wednesday that it had found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, chemicals known as "PFAS," at nine military installations near the bay. The chemicals have been used by the department in firefighting foams for decades.

Advertisement

Called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment, PFAS elevate the risk of cancer, harm fetal development and reduce vaccine effectiveness.

They can also harm crabs, oysters, rockfish and other wildlife, as well as those that consume them, according to the Environmental Working Group.

RELATED GAO: Cost of toxic chemical cleanup at military bases to rise above estimates

The Langley Air Force Base, in Hampton, Va., had the highest levels of chemicals, the group found. However, its analysis of records did not show the presence of the chemicals at several other bases.

Scott Faber, the group's senior vice president for government affairs, described the contamination to The Guardian as an "extremely troubling" health threat to the nation's largest estuary.

"We've seen higher levels in water, but not many ... and it strikes at the heart and, perhaps more importantly, the stomach of everyone who comes from this part of the world," Faber said.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Many cosmetics contain unlisted, toxic 'forever chemicals'

The findings follow a similar study released last year by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility that found elevated PFAS levels in fish, crabs and oysters.

The Environmental Working Group has called on the department to hasten its planned cleanup.

The U.S. The Department of Defense has identified 698 military installations where the chemicals were used, a top department official told a congressional subcommittee in May.

RELATED DoD expects to wrap investigation of PFAS pollution by 2024

Richard Kidd, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience, told lawmakers that it had assessed 129 installations.

Of those, 63 required no further action while the department was proceeding with a remedial investigation and feasibility study for 66.

He said preliminary work on the sites will be completed by 2024 and cleanup will likely take decades.

RELATED Legislation calls for 'forever chemicals' to be regulated as hazardous substances

Kidd estimated the cleanup cost will be over $29 billion. A Government Accountability Office report released in June found the cost will "likely increase significantly" beyond earlier estimates.

Latest Headlines

Air Force successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile
Defense News // 34 minutes ago
Air Force successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force says the nation's nuclear arsenal is effective and ready following the successful test launch of a missile early Wednesday morning.
3rd fleet shifts command hub to Hawaii for Large Scale Exercise
Defense News // 57 minutes ago
3rd fleet shifts command hub to Hawaii for Large Scale Exercise
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. 3rd Fleet has moved its headquarters from San Diego to tents in Hawaii to serve as the tactical nerve center for a globally integrated naval exercise.
Navy beats goal for 56 fully mission capable P-8A Poseidon aircraft
Defense News // 22 hours ago
Navy beats goal for 56 fully mission capable P-8A Poseidon aircraft
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The P-8A Poseiden aircraft Integrated Weapons Support Team reached the goal of 56 Fully Mission Capable aircraft more than a week ahead of schedule.
Squadron conducts first F-15C live test fire using IRST-cued AIM-120 missile
Defense News // 1 day ago
Squadron conducts first F-15C live test fire using IRST-cued AIM-120 missile
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron has test fired its first Infrared Search-and-Track system-cued AIM-120 missile from an F-15C eagle, the U.S. Air Force announced on Tuesday.
U.S. Air Force prepares to move to new deployment model
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. Air Force prepares to move to new deployment model
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Air Force announced it is moving toward replacing the Air Expeditionary Force deployment model with a new model to balance combatant needs with "high-end readiness for the future."
U.S. Navy, 20 allies kick off SEACAT multilateral exercise
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy, 20 allies kick off SEACAT multilateral exercise
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 20th Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise began Monday in Singapore and virtually, which includes 20 allies in the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday.
U.S. military plans to require COVID-19 vaccination by mid-September
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. military plans to require COVID-19 vaccination by mid-September
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. military plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all troops by mid-September, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday, while encouraging service members not to wait for the mandate to get vaccinated.
U.S. Air Force to use KC-46A refueling boom on operational missions
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. Air Force to use KC-46A refueling boom on operational missions
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has begun using the KC-46A aircraft's refueling boom on operational missions.
Anderson AFB sends 77 freezers to Vietnam to store COVID-19 vaccine
Defense News // 2 days ago
Anderson AFB sends 77 freezers to Vietnam to store COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Anderson Air Force Base's 36th Contracting Squadron said Monday it has finalized a $691,000 contract to provide freezers for vaccines to Vietnam as part of a U.S. COVID-19 relief effort.
USS Gerald R. Ford successfully completes Full Ship Shock Trials
Defense News // 2 days ago
USS Gerald R. Ford successfully completes Full Ship Shock Trials
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has successfully completed its third and final round of Full Ship Shock Trials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
FEMA to send test alerts over emergency system, via phones Wednesday
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
New Zealand cyclist, former Olympian Olivia Podmore, dies at 24
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early
115-year-old time capsule found during church demolition in Seattle
115-year-old time capsule found during church demolition in Seattle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/