Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 30, 2021 / 2:07 PM

NATO fighter planes intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

By
Italian F-35 fighter planes assigned to NATO's Air Policing mission in Estonia were involved in intercepting four Russian planes over the Baltic Sea on Thursday. Photo courtesy of NATO
Italian F-35 fighter planes assigned to NATO's Air Policing mission in Estonia were involved in intercepting four Russian planes over the Baltic Sea on Thursday. Photo courtesy of NATO

July 30 (UPI) -- NATO tracked and intercepted four Russian planes, traveling without flight plans or transponder codes, over the Baltic Sea, the bloc announced on Friday.

Aircraft of the Air Policing force, including Eurofighters of Spain's air force and F-35 fighter planes of Italy's based at Amari, Estonia, and Siauliai, Lithuania, scrambled to intercept two Russian Il-22PP MUTE electronic warfare reconnaissance planes, an Su-24 fighter plane and an Il-76 transport plane on Thursday.

Advertisement

After the Russian planes left Russia's Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad, they were tracked by NATO's Combined Air Operations Center in Uedem, Germany.

Although the Russian planes never entered NATO nations' airspace, they nonetheless traveled without identifying themselves or their destination, and "thus posed a potential risk to civilian flights," the NATO statement said.

RELATED Iranian navy ships sail through Baltic Sea en route to Russia

The Air Policing mission began in 1961, with special emphasis on the Baltic Sea since 2004, when Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, all former Soviet states, joined NATO. Responsibility for policing the Baltic Sea rotates among NATO members every four months.

The Russian defense ministry typically does not comment on incidents as described by NATO on Friday, but 2021 has seen an increase in Russian flyovers with no use of communications equipment.

Advertisement

In March, NATO planes were scrambled 10 times in a six-hour period in response to potential unsafe flights by Russian military aircraft near Norway and over the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Black Sea.

RELATED Turkish F-16s, troops join NATO air policing mission

Russian fighter planes, bombers and surveillance aircraft were intercepted over the Baltic Sea by NATO F-16s and Eurofighter planes in April, when two Tu-160 Blackjack bombers and an A-50 Mainstay airborne warning plane, escorted by Su-27 and Su-35 fighter aircraft, flew from Russia to the Baltic Sea and then returned.

In early July, the scrambling of fighter planes at Siauliai to intercept two Russian aircraft interrupted the news conference of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

RELATED NATO's massive Baltic Sea maritime exercise concludes

Latest Headlines

Afghanistan funds oversight will get more difficult, SIGAR says
Defense News // 22 hours ago
Afghanistan funds oversight will get more difficult, SIGAR says
July 29 (UPI) -- Conducting oversight against waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds "will be much more difficult," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a new report.
Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system
Defense News // 23 hours ago
Britain funds development of Tempest future combat air system
July 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Ministry of Defense has signed off on a $349 million contract to design and develop the Tempest, Britain's Future Combat Air System.
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
July 29 (UPI) -- Destroyer USS Benfold moved through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, marking the seventh transit of the waters by American warships this year.
NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline
Defense News // 1 day ago
NAVWAR opens 'secret-level' security information pipeline
July 28 (UPI) -- The Overmatch Software Armory, connecting platforms to the Pentagon's All-Domain Command and Control, is operational at a higher level, the U.S. Navy said.
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
Defense News // 1 day ago
Air Force chief signs charter for China Aerospace Studies Institute
July 28 (UPI) -- The charter of the China Aerospace Studies Institute received its charter from the Air Force this week, which the branch said Wednesday indicates its plan to focus on the potential military threat from China.
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea
July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday.
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
Defense News // 1 day ago
More than 5,000 reservists converge on Michigan for Northern Strike exercise
July 28 (UPI) -- Northern Strike 21.2, a two-week all-domain training exercise involving over 5,100 U.S. military reservists, gets underway this week in northern Michigan.
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement
July 28 (UPI) -- A maritime governance agreement between the United States and Seychelles will preserve ecosystems and prevent crimes at sea, a U.S. 6th Fleet statement says.
USS Mount Whitney sails for U.S.-only Large Scale Exercise 2021
Defense News // 2 days ago
USS Mount Whitney sails for U.S.-only Large Scale Exercise 2021
July 27 (UPI) -- The USS Mount Whitney is sailing from Gaeta, Italy, to take part in next month's Large Scale Exercise 2021, a U.S.-only event meant demonstrate integration abilities and new maritime capabilities.
U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. plans to continue Afghanistan airstrikes if Taliban attacks don't stop
July 27 (UPI) -- The commander of U.S. Central Command on Tuesday said airstrikes in Afghanistan would continue as long as Afghan forces are being attacked by the Taliban as the U.S. military pulls out of the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo, covers 4 new areas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/