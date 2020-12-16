A U-2 Dragon Lady assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing takes off at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., on Dec. 15, using artificial intelligence aboard a military aircraft for the first time in in history. Photo by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez/U.S. Air Force

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force referred to its first military flight using artificial intelligence as a working air crew member as a major achievement on Wednesday.

An AI algorithm controlled the sensor and navigation systems of a U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance plane during a training flight at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., on Tuesday, the Air Force said in a press release.

The Air Force officials regard the first known use of AI aboard a U.S. military aircraft as a "major leap forward for national defense in the digital age."

The aircraft used in the test is assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at the air base.

Air Combat Command's U-2 Federal Laboratory researchers developed the AI program to execute specific in-flight tasks, notably sensor employment and tactical navigation, that otherwise would be done by the pilot.

The tasks were performed by the program after takeoff. During the test, a pilot otherwise controlled the plane.

Though the aircraft did not carry weapons, the flight included a simulated scenario in which the plane's AI was contested by another computer algorithm, to demonstrate the new technology.

"[The] groundbreaking flight culminates our three-year journey to becoming a digital force," said William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics.

"Putting AI safely in command of a U.S. military system for the first time ushers in a new age of human-machine teaming and algorithmic competition. Failing to realize AI's full potential will mean ceding decision advantage to our adversaries," Roper said.

This application of AI technology was designed to be easily transferable to other major weapon systems, and integrates warfighter, developer, and acquirer capabilities.

"This is one of the many ways the 9th Reconnaissance Wing is innovating to take on the Department of Defense's toughest challenges," Col. Heather Fox of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The U-2 is the perfect platform to drive cutting edge military technology that is easily transferred to other Air Force and joint partners," Fox said. "I'm extremely proud of the forward-thinking accomplishments of Maj. [Raymond] Tierney [director of the U-2Lab] and this entire Federal Lab team. They're making history today!"