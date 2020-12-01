Raytheon was awarded a $235.6 million contract for production of the Silent Knight Radar system for the Air Force. Photo by Keifer Bowes/U.S. Air Force

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a $235.6 million multi-year contract for production and delivery of the Silent Knight Radar for U.S. Special Operations Command, according to the Pentagon.

Work on this contract will be performed in McKinney and Forest, Miss., and is expected to be completed by July 2025, the Pentagon said.

The Silent Knight radar is designed to be outfitted on the MH-47G Chinook and MH-60M Blackhawk helicopters, MC-130 transports and CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.

The Silent Knight is built for safe navigation through low altitudes at night or in bad weather.

In June 2019 Raytheon was awarded a $96.6 million contract for the initial production of the Silent Knight system for Special Operations Command.

This summer tilt and rotary wing test squadron pilots at Eglin Air Force base logged their first CV-22 Osprey flight using the Silent Knight system, which the Air Force intends to continue testing for the next two years.