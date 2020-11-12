Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Commanding General, walks with Lt. Col Justin Logan, commander 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, in Germany in May. Photo by Jason Epperson/U.S. Army

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Troops from Germany, Greece, the Netherlands and the United States started NATO Missile Firing Installation 2020 in Greece Thursday.

The German-led multinational air defense live fire exercise began Thursday and will continue through Nov. 27, according to a press release from U.S. European Command.

Advertisement

More than 250 personnel are participating in the exercise, during which they will conduct a live fire exercise, establish a multinational surface-based air defense and display all aerial threat locations.

"The exercise will enhance the combined U.S. and European ability to control defensive fires in Eastern Europe while refining tactics, techniques and procedures," the press release said. "The purpose of this exercise is to improve interoperability with allied and partner forces, and increase readiness through the integration of land component air and missile defense capabilities."

U.S. Army Command also said NAMFI 2020 is a long-planned exercise that's not tied to any current events in the region.

Participating units from the United States include the 10th Army Air and Missile Command and the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.