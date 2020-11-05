This 2019 artist's rendering portrays a Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, which the DoD just awarded a $9.5 billion contract to build and test. Image courtesy of U.S. Navy

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- General Dynamics was awarded a $9.5 billion contract modification for the construction and test of the lead and second ships of the Columbia class, the Pentagon announced.

The deal, which modifies a $5 billion contract originally awarded in 2017, exercises an option to test the ships and to provide design and engineering support.

The original contract was for design completion for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, which are meant to replace the Navy's current force of 14 aging Ohio-class boats.

In May the Department of Defense asked Congress for authority to buy two of its new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, a deal then estimated to be worth $17.7 billion.

Eventually the Pentagon plans to acquire 12 of the vessels, for a total cost of $110 billion.

Per the modification, GenDyn will begin constructing the lead ship in fiscal 2021 and will begin advance procurement, advance construction, coordinated material buys and full construction of the follow hull in fiscal 2024.

Work on the contract will be performed in Groton, Conn.; Newport News, Va.; Quonset Point, R.I.

The estimated completion date for the deal is April 2030.