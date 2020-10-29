A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, reaches for an AN/PRC-117 tactical radio during a communication exercise in Setermoen, Norway, in October 2019. Photo by Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Q. Hamilton/U.S. Marines

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Marines and sailors of the "Teufelhunden Battalion" are preparing to conduct bilateral arctic warfare training alongside Norwegian troops, the Marines announced.

The battalion will quarantine for two weeks in Norway and then will participate in cold-weather warfare and survival training led by Norwegian Army instructors, participate in a variety of field training events in rugged arctic conditions alongside Norwegian Army allies -- and participate in Exercise Reindeer II, a major exercise led by the Norwegian Army.

Advertisement

"Norway offers challenging terrain and unique training opportunities to improve our cold-weather and mountain-warfare skills, enabling our force to fight and win in arctic conditions," said Lt. Col. Ryan Gordinier, commander of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. "The 'Teufelhunden Battalion' looks forward to continuing our historic relationship and strengthening our alliance with the Norwegian military."

Marine Rotational Force-Europe 21.1 is expected to operate in Norway several times in the next year, with a larger rotation scheduled in the early part of 2021.

In September U.S. Navy ships joined British and Norwegian counterparts for maritime exercises above the Arctic Circle in the Barents Sea.