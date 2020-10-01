Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The State Department approved the possible sales -- for $14 billion -- of 80 military aircraft to Switzerland this week.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency issued two separate press releases relating to the deals this week: one announcing a possible $6.58 billion deal to sell 40 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Aircraft to Switzerland, and another announcing the possible $7.452 billion sale of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft to the country.

According to DSCA, the government of Switzerland asked to buy the aircraft along with related equipment, including 40 Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II+ (Plus) Tactical Missiles for the F-35s, 12 Bomb MK-82s for the F-35s and 16 spare F414-GE-400 engines for the Super Hornets.

Both requests also included U.S. government contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services and other related elements of logistical and program support.

Both types of aircraft are intended to replace Switzerland's F/A-18C/D, which the country's air force currently operates but which is reaching its end of life.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly European nation that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the DCSA said in both releases.

The principal contractors on the F-35 deal would be Lockheed Martin, Pratt and Whitney, Boeing and Raytheon.

Boeing would also serve as a primary contractor on the Super Hornet deal, along with Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and General Electric.