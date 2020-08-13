The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble, shown here returning to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in June, will undergo a longterm availability for maintenance and modernization. Photo by Seaman Jaimar Carson Bondurant/U.S. Navy

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- BAE Systems received a $103.6 million fixed-price contract to prepare for and accomplish repair and alteration requirements for USS Preble during its scheduled depot maintenance period, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The contract funds maintenance, modernization and repair of the Preble, which returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in June.

The Preble had been deployed on a counter-narcotics operation in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Oceans that began in March as they announced increased counter-narcotics policing in the Western hemisphere.

During the deployment, Preble, along with U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, recovered 100 bales of suspected cocaine totaling an estimated 2,000 kilograms, worth over an estimated wholesale value of $40 million, according to U.S. Pacific Command.

According to the contract announcement, BAE will provide the facilities and human resources to coordinate multiple aspects of maintenance and modernization for the vessel during a long-term availability.

Work on the contract will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be complete by February 2022.