The Pentagon announced food, water and medical supplies are en route to Lebanon in the wake of an explosion that killed 150 people and injured thousands. Photo courtesy Department of Defense

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The United States will be sending three planes full of food, water and medical supplies to Lebanon to provide relief in the wake of this week's explosion in Beirut.

U.S. Central Command commander Gen. Frank McKenzie called Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun Thursday to express condolences for the loss of life and devastation in Beirut due to an explosion that killed 137 people and leveled part of the city Tuesday.

According to a readout of the call released by CENTCOM, the United States is sending three C-17s full of food, water and medical supplies.

McKenzie also said the United States is willing to keep working with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and USAID to help provide aid and assistance to meet the needs of Lebanese people during the country's recovery effort.

McKenzie's call followed public comments from Defense Secretary Mark Esper Wednesday in which he said the United States would soon offer aid to the country.

Contradicting President Donald Trump, who said U.S. military officials had told him the blast was caused by "a bomb of some kind," Esper said most officials believed the event was an accident.

An estimated 5,000 people were injured and 300,000 in Tuesday's explosion, which produced a force equivalent to a 3.3-magnitude earthquake.

Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud estimated that it could cost $3 billion to $5 billion to repair damage from the blast.

France and Britain have also pledged to send aid to Lebanon, where Canada's government has said it will send money to third-party humanitarian organizations rather than provide direct aid to the government.

Lebanese authorities say a warehouse storing ammonium nitrate exploded and ignited a fire near the port in Beirut.

Human Rights Watch has asked for an independent international investigation of the incident, given the government's "repeated failure to investigate serious government failings and the public's distrust of government institutions."