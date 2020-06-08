Tests by Sandia National Laboratories confirmed that the B61-12 thermonuclear bomb can be dropped from an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter plane. Photo courtesy of Sandia National Laboratories

June 8 (UPI) -- A refurbished version of the United States' primary thermonuclear gravity bomb is compatible with the F-15E, according to Sandia National Laboratories.

Sandia announced results of the bomb's first flight trial, which confirmed that the B61-12 can be dropped by the F-15, the primary fighter plane of the U.S. Air Force.

The bomb, now in its 12th variant, was designed in the early 1960s and has been in full production since 1968.

"The tests met all requirements, both in performance and safety," a Sandia statement on Thursday said. "It was delivered with precision accuracy. It worked, and it worked well."

Non-explosive, non-nuclear bombs, each about 12 feet long and weighing about 825 pounds, were dropped from 1,000 feet and from 25,000 feet in tests at Sandia's Tonopah, Nev., range in March, officials said.

A full-weapon system demonstration included final flight tests showing the compatibility of the B61-12 and F-15E, Sandia officials said.

Sandia, owned by Honeywell Corp., is one of three National Nuclear Security Administration research and development laboratories in the United States.

The compatibility tests indicate that the service life of the bombs can be extended by at least 20 years, all components can be used or refurbished and safety and security protocols can be upgraded, the statement said.

Certification of the bomb for use by other Air Force aircraft, including the B-2 strategic bomber and the F-16 C/D and F-35 fighter planes, are the next steps in the bomb's development.