Two soldiers conduct equipment services in July July 2018 in Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, during Patriot Maintenance Sustainment Program operations. Photo by Allen Cain/U.S. Army

May 28 (UPI) -- The State Department approved a possible deal for Patriot missile support for up to $425 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Thursday.

According to the DCSA, the government of Kuwait requested program sustainment and technical assistance for the Patriot missile program, including C-3 Field Surveillance Program services, storage and aging, surveillance firing, stockpile reliability as well as shared and country unique Patriot PAC-3 Missile Support Center support.

The request also included transportation, organizational equipment, spare and repair parts, support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, maintenance services, U.S. government and contractor engineering and other related elements of logistical and program support.

"The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," the DSCA announcement said.

The principal contractors involved with the potential sale are Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, LEIDOS, Inc., and KBR.

In August 2019 Raytheon was awarded a $10.8 million contract modification for work on Kuwait's Patriot missile system, including technical assistance, planning, training, maintenance and sustainment to Kuwait, in addition to pertinent equipment and logistics support.