Lockheed Martin this week received a contract to manufacture 48 LRASMs for the U.S. Air Force. Photo courtesy U.S. Navy

April 8 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $167.5 million contract this week to provide 48 Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles for the Air Force, according to the Department of Defense.

The contract funds procurement of 48 LRASMs are long-range precision guided missiles designed to autonomously detect and engage enemy warships based on their image recognition, infrared, radar and other sensor profiles.

In February, Lockheed was awarded $33.4 million as part of a cost reduction initiative in support of the LRASM program.

Work on this contract will be performed at Lockheed's worksite in Orlando, Fla., with an expected completion date of April 6, 2023.

The LRASM reached early operational capability on the B-1B bomber in December 2018, and early operational capability on the F/A-18 in November 2019.