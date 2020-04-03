People in El Paso wave through the border wall to their families in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, in October 2019. This week SLSCO was awarded $61.4 million to construct a section of border wall near El Paso. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army awarded SLSCO Ltd. with a $61.4 million contract modification Friday for wall construction along the southern U.S. border.

This deal amends an earlier contract, awarded in April 2019, for work on the wall near Santa Teresa, N.M., or what the new contract announcement describes as the "El Paso sector" of the wall.

Earlier this week the Galveston, Texas-based company was awarded a $250 million contract to build emergency hospitals in the National Tennis Center in Queens and at a cruise ship terminal in Brooklyn.

The original contract had an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2020, but work covered under the modification is expected to wrap by Dec. 31, 2020.

In December 2018 SLSCO received $166.8 million to construct six miles of a border wall near McAllen, Texas.

This week a federal judge allowed two environmental suits challenging President Donald Trump's border wall strategy to proceed, though the judge also ruled that Trump did not overstep his authority when he declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.