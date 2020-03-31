Cmdr. William Dvorak (left), executive officer, future USS Kansas City and Cmdr. Kris Netemeyer, littoral combat ship program manager's representative Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast congratulate each other on the delivery of the 11th Independence variant LCS in February. Austal USA has been awarded a $7.7 million contract for a post shakedown availability on the Kansas City. Photo courtesy of Austal USA

March 31 (UPI) -- Austal USA was awarded a $7.7 million contract Tuesday for work on the littoral combat ship USS Kansas City, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

The contract funds work during a post shakedown availability for the vessel in San Diego, including manpower, support services, non-standard equipment and associated technical date and documentation needed during the availability.

The deal also funds the correction of trial card deficiencies, the incorporation of approved engineering changes under the ship construction contract.

Work is expected to be completed by May 2021.

The USS Kansas City is the Navy's 11th Independence-class littoral combat ship.

It completed acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico in October and was delivered to the Navy in February.