The State Department has approved a possible sale of four AT-6C Wolverine Light Attack Aircraft to Tunisia. Photo courtesy of Textron Aviation

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The State Department has approved a possible sale of four AT-6C Wolverine Light Attack Aircraft and related equipment to Tunisia for an estimated $325.8 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Wednesday.

According to DSCA, the government of Tunisia as asked to buy four Wolverine aircraft along with a variety supporting equipment, including but not limited to 312 MAU-169 computer control groups, 468 MK81 250 LB GP bombs and 3,290 advanced precision kill weapon systems -- as well as bomb components and practice bombs.

"The proposed sale will improve Tunisia's ability to meet current and future threats by increasing their capability and capacity to counter-terrorism and other violent extremist organization threats," said the DSCA's announcement.

The DSCA also said the sale would support the foreign policy and national security of the United States "by helping to improve the defense capabilities and capacity of a major non-NATO ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa."

The AT-6C Wolverine, manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense, is part of the AT-6 series of light attack aircraft.

The contractor describes it as "s a multi-mission aircraft system designed to meet a wide variety of warfighter needs and accommodating 95 percent of the aircrew population."