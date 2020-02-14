The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock departs Mayport, Fla. for the ship’s maiden deployment. BAE Systems has won a $24.6 million contract for post-shakedown availability for another Freedom-class vessel. Photo by Devin Bowser/U.S. Navy

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Navy has award BAE Systems with a $24.6 million contract for post-shakedown availability for one Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, the Pentagon announced Friday.

A post-shakedown availability takes place in a period of about 16 weeks between the transfer of a ship to the Navy and the shipbuilding conversion date.

Freedom-class littoral combat ships, which are built by Lockheed Martin, carry a variety of light weapon systems as well as short-range missiles and anti-submarine torpedoes.

BAE's post-shakedown availability will include correction of trial card deficiencies, new work identified between custody transfer and the time of the availability and incorporation incorporation of approved engineering changes not addressed under the building yard's construction contract.

The contract also encompasses all the manpower, support services, material, non-standard equipment and associated technical data and documentation to prepare for the availability.

Work will be performed in Mayport, Fla., with an expected completion date of March 2021.

The contract includes options for up to seven post-shakedown events. If exercised, they would bring the cumulative value of the contract up to $203.9 million.