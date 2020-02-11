F-35A Lightning II test aircraft assigned to the 31st Test Evaluation Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base, California, release AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X missiles during a June 2018 test. Photo by Michael Jackson/U.S. Air Force

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The State Department has approved potential sale of an integrated air defense weapon system to India for an estimated cost of $1.867 billion, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

According to the DCSA, India's government requested an air defense system including five AN/MPQ-64FI Sentinel radar systems, 118 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles, AMRAAM guidance and control sections and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

India's request also includes 32 M4A1 rifles, 41,322 M855 5.56mm cartridges as well as fire distribution centers and electrical optical/infrared sensor systems, communications systems, technical documentation, training and maintenance and infrastructure improvement.

According to DSCA, the principal contractors for this program are Raytheon and Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace.

The United States will send 60 government or contractor representatives to India for six weeks for training and technical and logistics support to implement the sale.

"India intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defense architecture to counter threats posed by air attack," DSCA said in a press release. "This will contribute to India's military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the U.S., and other allies. India will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces."

In 2018 India expressed interest in acquiring an updated missile shield system to defend against military or 9/11-like terror attacks from aircraft, missiles and drones.

In the past year, DSCA has announced the approval of four other foreign military sales to India, including a $1 billion deal for an MK 45 gun system and a $2.6 billion deal for 24 MH-60R multi-mission helicopters.