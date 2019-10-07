The Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies was awarded a $325.2 million contract on Friday for depot activation and maintenance support of F-35 fighter planes. Photo by 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies Corp. was awarded a potential four-year, $325.2 million contract for aircraft maintenance equipment for the F-35 fighter aircraft.

The contract, announced by the Defense Department on Friday, calls for UTC to provide material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities, as well as non-recurring sustainment activities, supplies, services and planning for depot activations.

It also includes two F135 full-scale mockup engines and four modules for test activities in support of the F-35 Lightning II Program.

Work will be performed largely at UTC's Oklahoma City facility, as well as in several other locations within the United States and in foreign countries, and is expected to conclude in 2023.

Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement funds of the Navy, Marine Corps and Navy, as well as those of non-Defense Department agencies and foreign buyers of the F-35, will pay for the contract, the Pentagon said.

The F-35 has been in service since 2015 and is currently in the fleets of, or with purchases planned by, 12 nations.

Built by Lockheed Martin with UTC as a major subcontractor, the plane is a single engine, fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft designed for ground-attack and air-superiority missions.

Currently regarded as the world's most advanced fighter plane, its F135 engine delivers over 40,000 lbs. of thrust and has been included on each of the 425 F-35s manufactured thus far.