MI Support Services of Denton, Texas, was awarded a $23.3 million contract on Thursday for maintenance and support of the U.S. Air Force fleet of C-21 planes. Photo courtesy of U.S.Air Force

May 9 (UPI) -- MI Support Services was awarded a $23.3 million contract for maintenance and support of the U.S. Air Force fleet of C-21 planes, the Defense Department announced.

The contract with the Denton, Texas company, announced Thursday, is a firm-fixed price modification of a previously awarded contract.

It provides for the exercise of Option Six, which includes maintenance and repair of the planes, which are twin turbofan-engine aircraft regarded as the military version of the Learjet 35A business jet. The 19 planes in the Air Force can be used for passenger and cargo airlift, and can also carry one litter or five ambulatory patients for evacuation operations.

Work will be performed at locations around the world and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2020. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting agent.