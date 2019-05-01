Aviation ordnance men lift an AIM-9M Sidewinder air-to-air missile to load it onto an F/A-18 Hornet aboard USS Nimitz. Photo by Yesenia Rosas/ U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missiles Systems was awarded a $419 million contract modification to build the Lot 19 AIM-9X missile, the Defense Department announced on Tuesday.

The contract modification covers tactical missiles, captive test missiles, air training missiles, parts and spare parts for the missile, known as the Sidewinder.

The parts include optical target detectors, guidance units, steering equipment and electronic units, and the contract also calls for materials in support of repairs, depot maintenance and refurbishment.

The missile has been in service, with modifications, since 1956, and is standard equipment in the military forces of many nations. Work will primarily be performed at Raytheon's Tucson, Ariz., facility, as well as facilities across the United States and Canada, and completed by October 2022.

The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force are the major funders of the contract, with lesser amounts from the governments of Qatar, Australia, South Korea, Norway, Slovakia, Japan, Denmark, Morocco, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Oman, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Turkey, Romania, Taiwan, Finland, Indonesia, Israel and Malaysia. All the countries are customers under the Defense Department's Foreign Military Sales program.

The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting agent.