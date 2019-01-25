Austal contracted for post-delivery work on USS Cincinnati

Austal USA has been awarded a contract for continued post-trials work on the USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), the 11th littoral combat ship the company has built for the U.S. Navy. Photo courtesy of Austal USA/Facebook

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Austal USA has been awarded a $16.3 million contract for extended industrial post-delivery availability of the littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, provides for an approximately 12-week period for engineering, management and production services for prefabrication efforts, material procurement and other work items on the vessel.

The EIPDA period takes place between the time a ship has been transferred to the Navy and the end of funds availability, the Pentagon said in a press release.

The USS Cincinnati, an Independence-variant littoral combat ship, is the 11th LCS built by Austal for the Navy. The vessel was christened last May in Mobile, Ala., by ship's sponsor Penny Pritzker, who the secretary of commerce under former President Barack Obama.

Work under the contract will take place in Mobile, Ala., and is expected to be finished in August.

The Pentagon has obligated $8.1 million to Austal for the work from fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion funds and fiscal 2018 other procurement funds. None of the obligated funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.