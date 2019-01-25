AECOM gets $9M Army contract for assault breacher supplies

AECOM Management Services Corp. won a $9 million contract to supply parts and services for the Assault Breacher Vehicle weapon system. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- AECOM Management Services Corp. received a $9 million contract for equipment and parts used on the Assault Breacher Vehicle.

The firm-fixed-price contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, includes the Army's purchase of linear demolition charge systems, spare parts and data items for the vehicle weapons system, a heavily armored minefield and complex obstacle breaching system based on the Abrams M1A1 tank chassis.

The system is also capable of carrying and firing rockets.

Modifications include a specially-functioning turret, demolition charge systems to clear mines and a high-lift adapter that accommodates a mine plow or a combat bulldozer blade.

Locations of work under the contract, as well as funding, will be determined with each order, the Pentagon said, with the contract set to expire in January 2024.