Lockheed tapped for JASSM production for foreign military sales

Lockheed Martin has been contracted for JASSM-ER production for an unspecified foreign military sale customer. Photo by U.S. Air Force

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been tapped for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile production, and test vehicles, for foreign military sales customers, though the Department of Defense did not specify what country was buying the missiles.

The $390 million deal, comes under a firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-fee contract, announced Friday by the Pentagon.

Lockheed will provide 360 lot 16 JASSM-extended range missiles, three foreign military sales separation text vehicles, one FMS flight test vehicle-live fire and tooling and test equipment, according to a press release.

The AGM-158 JASSM is a long-range air-launched cruise missile that can evade radar and uses GPS guidance to strike fixed targets, with the ER version of the missile able to hit targets more than 620 miles away.

The munition is already deployed with the B-1B Lancer, and is being adapted for use on other aircraft.

Work on the new contract will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2021. Funds for the contract are 2018 missile procurement and FMS funds.