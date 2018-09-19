The F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter plane is one platform that carries the JTRS system. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Hays/U.S. Navy

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- ViaSat has received a $96.2 million contract to increase the existing production of current and future Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems.

The modification to a previous contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, includes work on MIDS JTRS Modernization Increment 2 development, upgrades of MIDS JTRS Concurrent Multi-Netting-4 terminals and the Tactical Targeting Network Technology.

This modification will bring the total contract value to $698.2 million. Work will be performed in Carlsbad, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2020. Additional contract actions will be issued and funds obligated based on each order.

The contract includes procurement for the Navy, Air Force, MIDS Program Office, and the governments of Austria, Chile, Finland, Israel, Jordan, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The contract includes all NATO nations under the foreign military sales program and is non-competitive under previous purchasing arrangements.

The MIDS JTRS is a 4-channel software programmed radio system for use on aircraft like the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and other airframes.

It is designed as a "plug-and-play" replacement for MIDS-LVT terminals, maintains operability with existing radios and is compatible with advanced networking waveforms in use by the JTRS.