The U.S. Marine Corps is set to receive 29 new AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, according to a contract announcement on Thursday. Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Navarra/U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Bell Helicopter Textron of Fort Worth, Texas, has received a $510 million contract modification for the manufacture and delivery of 29 Lot 15 production AH-1Z helicopters.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is in support of the Marine Corps H-1 upgrade program. It includes long lead material and components for seven Lot 16 aircraft.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and Amarillo, Texas, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Navy fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funding in the amount of $510 million will be obligated at time of award,

The AH-1Z Viper is a derivative of the AH-1W Super Cobra and is part of the Huey family of helicopter platforms that dates back to the Vietnam War. It serves as an attack helicopter for the Marine Corps.

The rotorcraft carries a 20mm chain gun in a rotating turret and can mount 2.75 inch rockets, laser-guided missiles, and Sidewinder air-to-air infrared missiles. It also features an electronic warfare suite and Forward Looking Infrared imaging systems for night operations.