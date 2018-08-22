Lockheed awarded $356.3M for combat vehicle simulators

A Marine at Camp Lejeune training in turret gunner operations with a simulated .50 heavy machine gun. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has received a $356.3 million contract for modernization of the Close Combat Tactical Trainer Manned Module system for the U.S. Army.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a hybrid contract that is expected to run through August 2028.

The location of work and funding will be determined with each order under the contract, the Pentagon said.

The Close Combat Tactical Trainer is designed to provide simulated combat vehicle operations for crews in a variety of battlefield scenarios. The CCTT allows units to train in tactics, doctrine, weapons systems, mission planning and other tasks.

The CCTT is meant to provide training in logistics, artillery, mortar and aviation in a simulated battlefield with realistic environments. It can also provide command-level training up to the battalion level.

Available modules for the system include the M1 Abrams tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle armored personnel carriers, wheeled utility vehicles and dismounted infantry.

Simulators have been in use for basic training in aircraft functions for decades. In recent years they have proliferated into a variety of other military fields such as vehicle operations, command and control exercises and even marksmanship with small arms and heavy weapons.