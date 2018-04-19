Home / Defense News

Lockheed awarded $928M for hypersonic strike weapon

By James LaPorta  |  April 19, 2018 at 11:01 AM
April 19 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for the hypersonic conventional strike weapon.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at $928 million under the terms of a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

The contract was awarded by Air Force Life Cycle Management, out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, directs Lockheed Martin to design, develop and test an air-launched hypersonic strike weapon.

Work on the contract will occur in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Pentagon says allocation of funds for the first task order will come from fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

