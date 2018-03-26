Japan's E-2D program to receive training, support from Northrop Grumman

March 26 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye weapon.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $13.8 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract.

The agreement enables North Grumman to provide, "program and engineering support for E-2D Advanced Hawkeye weapon system trainer development, integration and verification," under a foreign military sale to the government of Japan.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is an all-weather, tactical airborne early warning aircraft that is capable of deploying from a aircraft carrier.

The weapon system trainer for Japan will aid in their operational and employment capabilities, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will occur in Florida, Virginia and Japan, and is expected to be complete by September 2020.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Northrop Grumman from foreign military sales funds at time of award. The Pentagon said the obligated funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.