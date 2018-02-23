Millenium tapped for certification of Vulcan space launch systems

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Millennium Engineering and Integration was awarded a contract for heavy payload launch vehicles and rockets.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $9.9 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee task order contract.

The agreement taps Millennium Engineering and Integration of Arlington, Va., to provide certification support for the Vulcan launch systems and Next Generation Launcher launch systems.

The Vulcan launch system and Next Generation Launcher launch systems are used to deploy carrier rockets into outer space with the goal of transporting security, science and commercial payloads.

The Pentagon says the contract will provide systems engineering and integration services for the U.S. government in support of the Vulcan launch systems and Next Generation Launcher launch systems.

Work on the contract will occur in multiple locations across the United States. The contract is expected to be complete in February 2019.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Millennium Engineering and Integration at the time of award from fiscal 2018 procurement funds, the Department of Defense said.