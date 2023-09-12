Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Sept. 12, 2023 / 8:52 AM

Donald Trump's battle with U.S. justice system is stress test for democracy

By Thomas Gift, UCL
About 80% of Republicans believe the Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump over election-rigging is politically motivated, compared to about 20% of Democrats. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
About 80% of Republicans believe the Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump over election-rigging is politically motivated, compared to about 20% of Democrats. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Are former U.S. president Donald Trump's indictments putting American democracy on trial? Many certainly seem to think so.

Depending on who you ask, it doesn't much matter what the verdict will be. Trump ending up behind bars, in the White House, or anywhere in between points to the same end game: America's government in cinders.

Advertisement

As exemplified by the resilience of democratic institutions in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, there's reason to think such predictions are too dire.

Still, the fact that some critics are clamoring for Trump to be barred from running for president altogether -- as a result of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies candidates from holding public office who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the United States -- only adds to the high-stakes political drama.

Advertisement

Here are five "stress tests" to look out for over the coming months to see how the U.S. democratic system is coping.

1. Shifts in public opinion

To date, the public's response has diverged along partisan lines. About 80% of Republicans believe the Georgia indictment over election-rigging is politically motivated, compared to about 20% of Democrats.

Numbers look similar for the two justice department cases, over the Jan. 6 riot and the retention of classified documents, as well as the New York City case in which Trump is charged with making illicit "hush money" payments. Trump has denied all charges.

Americans assess the cases largely through the blinders of partisan media. Yet a sign of a healthy democracy is that, as the hearings progress and the two sides advance their arguments, views should shift -- for or against Trump.

If nothing budges public opinion, it signals that Americans either aren't paying attention, or they're so ensconced in partisan echo chambers that they're inured to the facts. Either scenario -- disengagement or blind partisanship -- doesn't bode well for voters placing justice above politics.

2. What Biden says

So far, President Joe Biden has refused to weigh in on Trump's indictments. Substantively, this is the right thing to do. It's also smart politics. Trump's leverage relies on complaining that he's the victim of a partisan vendetta by the "Biden justice department."

Advertisement

Even a hint of Biden leaning on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland -- and, by extension, special counsel Jack Smith -- would give critics more fodder to say he's trying to knock out his most likely opponent in 2024.

However, as Biden kicks off his campaign, Trump's malfeasance will be a core part of his pitch to voters. Biden has telegraphed that his 2024 message will be that democracy itself is "at stake."

The question is how Biden will criticize Trump for taking an axe to democratic norms without seeming like he's speaking in coded language to prosecutors.

3. How far Trump goes

Increasingly, Trump's legal and campaign strategies are morphing into one. Because he's trying his cases in the court of public opinion, Trump has, despite warnings, taken to social media to rail against what he claims is a justice system that's out to get him.

In August, for example, Trump unleashed on his platform, Truth Social: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Trump threatened Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan that he "shouldn't" testify in his Georgia case.

Trump doesn't lose his First Amendment, constitutionally protected right to free speech just because he's on trial. But neither can he use his megaphone to taint potential jurists and to intimidate witnesses and judges.

Advertisement

The big question is not only how long a leash Trump will formally have to vent his views, but whether penalties will actually be enforced if, and -- more likely -- when he continues to transgress the rules.

4. Responses by fellow Republicans

Trump's detractors, including within the Republican Party, say that U.S. democracy can't thrive when roughly half its politicians deny overt wrongdoing.

At the first Republican presidential debate, for example, ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie offered this plea to his party: "Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, [Trump's] conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States."

A telling sign will be whether other Republican figures are willing to denounce Trump's behavior.

In Congress, for example, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said, "We can't just deny what President Trump did was wrong. It's clear as day wrong." Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, labeled the indictment a "pretty comprehensive condemnation of the president's actions."

Since then, criticism has mostly petered out, and even Trump's presidential rivals have lined up to defend him. Whether that pendulum swings back could determine if many right-leaning voters continue to view the Trump indictments solely through a partisan lens.

Advertisement

5. Threats of political violence

Following the Capitol insurrection, polls showed worryingly high levels of support for political violence, with as many as 30% of Republicans believing that taking up arms for a political cause could be justified.

Trump's rhetoric has done nothing to tamp down these impulses. Even before his first indictment, for example, Trump cautioned that a prosecution against him would usher in "potential death and destruction."

Trump's followers have also dialed up the menacing language.

Former Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake, for instance, declared: "If you want to get to President Trump, you're going to have to go through me and you're going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me, and I'm going to tell you ... most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA," National Rifle Association.

One potentially reassuring sign is that, despite the extreme reaction that Trump supporters displayed to his first indictment, protests have gone on with a whimper, not a bang. The question is whether their response will kick into overdrive once more court dates are set.

Even if not on the scale of Jan. 6, escalations in advocacy of political violence would prove the ultimate stressor to U.S. democracy.The Conversation

Advertisement

Thomas Gift is an associate professor and director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at UCL.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Latest Headlines

To fight climate change, we need to measure costs of extreme heat
Voices // 1 day ago
To fight climate change, we need to measure costs of extreme heat
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Among the extreme weather events we are experiencing, including floods, severe storms and wildfires, heat waves are having the greatest impact on human health.
IRS using new funding on better technology to collect taxes
Voices // 4 days ago
IRS using new funding on better technology to collect taxes
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The IRS plans to use most of its new funding under the Inflation Reduction Act to step up enforcement and improve customer service for taxpayers.
U.S. spending billions to reduce forest fire risks; it's not enough
Voices // 5 days ago
U.S. spending billions to reduce forest fire risks; it's not enough
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is investing over $7 billion in the coming years to try to manage the nation's escalating wildfire crisis. It's nowhere close to enough to treat every acre that needs it.
Infrastructure work holds greatest promise for U.S. economy
Voices // 6 days ago
Infrastructure work holds greatest promise for U.S. economy
The Warren Harding administration was awash in scandals, but it also set in motion extraordinary economic growth.
Modern warfare turns neighborhoods to battlefields; hope focuses on rebuilding
Voices // 1 week ago
Modern warfare turns neighborhoods to battlefields; hope focuses on rebuilding
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- It has been almost 12 years since I left my city. And I have never been able to return. Homs, Syria, the place I was born and grew up, has been destroyed and I, like many others, have been left in exile.
Michael Oher, Mike Tyson learn you don't own your life story
Voices // 1 week ago
Michael Oher, Mike Tyson learn you don't own your life story
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- What if you overcame a serious illness to go on to win an Olympic medal? Could a writer or filmmaker decide to tell your inspiring story without consulting you?
U.S. will have to accept China's growing influence, strength
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. will have to accept China's growing influence, strength
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- After wrapping up a recent four-day trip to China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a media briefing: "We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive."
At home and abroad, 'We kill people, too'
Voices // 1 week ago
At home and abroad, 'We kill people, too'
On a number of occasions, Donald Trump has uttered one of the few truthful statements he probably has ever made: "We kill people, too."
New theory suggests universe is twice as old as previously believed
Voices // 1 week ago
New theory suggests universe is twice as old as previously believed
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Early universe observations by the James Webb Space Telescope cannot be explained by current cosmological models.
V-22 Osprey won't be grounded, even after dozens of crashes, 54 fatalities
Voices // 2 weeks ago
V-22 Osprey won't be grounded, even after dozens of crashes, 54 fatalities
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Osprey is a relatively new type of aircraft, with a patchy track record for safety. But the advantages it offers for the military -- and perhaps for civilians -- mean we will only be seeing more of it in the future.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Many heart attack, stroke patients revert to bad habits, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement