Trending
Advertisement
Voices
May 4, 2022 / 6:00 AM

Vladimir Putin's potential use of nuclear weapons can't be dismissed

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
Vladimir Putin's potential use of nuclear weapons can't be dismissed
Oleg Petyushenko, 46, shows the remains of Russian artillery near his apartment building close to the Russian border in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The question haunting Washington and other capitals is whether Russian President Vladimir Putin might resort to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

What would be his reasoning? What might be the consequences? And what can be done now to prevent Putin even from considering that use?

Advertisement

If the war in Ukraine continued to be a disaster for Russia, a desperate Putin might conclude only the nuclear option could favorably end the "special military operation." The costs could be too great to bear and could no longer be concealed from the Russian public. Or, Putin could become impatient and seek a decisive end to the war.

No matter how remote the possibility of Russian nuclear weapons use may be, those scenarios cannot be dismissed. Nor should reliance on Putin exercising self-deterrence because of the horrific consequences be the sole foundation for preventing a nuclear catastrophe.

RELATED Pope Francis says he wants to visit Putin in Russia to help end Ukraine war

What then must the United States and NATO be doing to prevent this contingency from arising? Should there be any distinction in response between a nuclear weapon employed as a demonstration shot doing little to no damage or in anger to obliterate a major city such as Kyiv and a substantial part of Ukraine's military?

Advertisement

Why would Putin believe that nuclear weapons would fulfill his objectives and not lead to a broader conflict? Since Putin reads history, he would be knowledgeable of the only wartime use of nuclear weapons. That might influence his thinking.

In August 1945, after a short meeting of his war council, U.S. President Harry Truman authorized the nuclear bombing of Japan. The intent was to "shock and awe" the Japanese high command to surrender unconditionally. Thousands of B-29s dropping hundreds of thousands of bombs on helpless Japanese cities could not force that. And based on Japan's possible suicidal resistance, the invasion plan for Japan, Operation Olympic, projected a million U.S. and allied casualties and many times that for the Japanese.

RELATED Some civilians evacuated from Mariupol, but hundreds remain in key Ukraine city

After Hiroshima was eviscerated, the Japanese war cabinet voted to continue the war. Two days later, a second bomb destroyed Nagasaki. The war cabinet remained divided. It took the emperor to break the tie. Japan capitulated.

Putin might think that destroying Kyiv, rather than relying on a demonstration shot, would achieve a similar outcome of "shocking and awing" Ukrainian resistance into surrender. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky might be killed, leaving Ukraine leaderless. But given the resistance shown by the Ukrainian people, whereas suicidal Japan surrendered, Ukraine might not resist. What then?

Advertisement

And would Putin use more than a single weapon?

RELATED Russia banned from European women's soccer championship, World Cup

Regardless of how that question might be answered, the United States and NATO have no option except to prevent Putin from even considering the use of nuclear weapons. Retaliating in kind; striking Russia; and other options would be very dangerous and could escalate into a thermonuclear war. Thermonuclear weapons possess a thousand times more explosive power than a nuclear weapon.

While risky, the most effective preventative would be an immediate and overwhelming conventional air and missile strike entirely confined to Ukraine. The objective would be to disrupt and cripple Russia's military in Ukraine. Key targets would be the logistics bases, including the Kerch bridge linking both shores of the Sea of Azov, increasing from hours to days the time it would take for resupply by road.

Russian military forces, including in Crimea and the Black Sea Fleet would also be fair game. The result would turn the tide of war in Ukraine's favor. These strikes would only take place if or after Russia used a nuclear weapon. And the Russian military understands that the United States and NATO have the military wherewithal to accomplish this mission. This option reinforces that understanding.

Advertisement

Given the battering that the Russian military has been taking, such a conventional counterstrike would further devastate it, effectively ending the offensive. Risky? Yes. However, what other options beyond self-restraint would assure nuclear weapons would not be used by Putin?

Some argue that the three levels in the Russian nuclear chain of command could prevent Putin's orders from being carried out. Perhaps. But believing that Putin's directives would not be followed would be a classic failure. Contingency planning must cover the case of Russian nuclear weapons.

This leaves the larger question unanswered of how this war ends, if it does. Focus has been on providing what Ukraine needs to halt this aggression in a timely fashion. Yet, more emphasis is needed on the exit strategies to stop the fighting and end the war on terms that are remotely just to Ukraine. And where is that being done?

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

Taking shelter in Ukraine

Lyubov Ivanovna Vlasenko, 70, (L) and her husband Gennady Ivanovich Sergeev, 74, eat lunch in the basement-turned bunker moments after Russian artillery landed approximately 800 meters away in the Pyatikhatki district, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Fed aims for 'soft landing' for U.S. economy, but may not be able to prevent recession
Voices // 22 hours ago
Fed aims for 'soft landing' for U.S. economy, but may not be able to prevent recession
May 3 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve will likely soon learn what gymnasts know: Sticking a landing is hard.
More U.S. public schools close for Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr
Voices // 1 day ago
More U.S. public schools close for Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr
May 2 (UPI) -- Some public school districts across the nation will be closed on Monday or Tuesday in observance of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr, a festive celebration marking the end of the month of Ramadan.
Regionalism could complicate transition to renewable energy
Voices // 4 days ago
Regionalism could complicate transition to renewable energy
April 29 (UPI) -- Studies of public attitudes toward offshore wind energy development indicate regional identities affect attitudes toward energy development.
Beyond Ukraine, U.S., NATO need strategy to restore 'security order'
Voices // 6 days ago
Beyond Ukraine, U.S., NATO need strategy to restore 'security order'
As the war in Ukraine enters its third month, it is clear what the United States, NATO and other like-minded states are doing to support Kyiv in repelling the Russian invasion. But what is the strategy?
War in Ukraine pushing global hunger to highest level this century
Voices // 6 days ago
War in Ukraine pushing global hunger to highest level this century
April 27 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine has produced a terrible humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe. It also is worsening conditions for other countries, many of them thousands of miles away.
Elon Musk's plans for Twitter could make its misinformation problems worse
Voices // 1 week ago
Elon Musk's plans for Twitter could make its misinformation problems worse
April 26 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter and his stated reasons for buying the company raise important issues stemming from the nature of the social media platform and what sets it apart from others.
Power plant of the future: Solar-battery hybrids poised for explosive growth
Voices // 1 week ago
Power plant of the future: Solar-battery hybrids poised for explosive growth
April 25 (UPI) -- America's electric power system is undergoing radical change as it transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter would restrict, rather than promote, free speech
Voices // 1 week ago
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter would restrict, rather than promote, free speech
April 22 (UPI) -- While making Twitter free for all "within the bounds of the law" seems like a way to ensure free speech in theory, in practice, this action would actually serve to suppress the speech of Twitter's most vulnerable users.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee comes amid her declining health, royal backlash
Voices // 1 week ago
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee comes amid her declining health, royal backlash
April 21 (UPI) -- A platinum jubilee is unprecedented for the British royal family. While historic, this year's celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne comes at an awkward time for the monarch.
Shock and awe a la Kyiv: the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Shock and awe a la Kyiv: the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva
The sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship, the 46-year-old Moskva, last week was a stunning example of shock and awe a la Kyiv.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement