Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 13, 2022 / 6:02 AM

Resentment of the West driving Vladimir Putin's barbarism in Ukraine

By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist
Resentment of the West driving Vladimir Putin's barbarism in Ukraine
Graves with bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on April 4. Ukraine and Western nations accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of the mass graves and civilians who were apparently executed near Kyiv. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- What is driving Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unconscionable, barbaric invasion of Ukraine? Is Putin in control of his emotions or is he irrational? Here are some possible answers.

First, the West never fully comprehended the depth of Putin's resentment and animosity toward the United States, NATO and the European Union until it was too late. Both grew like a cancer that probably began during George W. Bush's first term.

Advertisement

As acting president in 2000, Putin wanted to align more closely with the West and the United States. But Bush made four fatal strategic errors. He cancelled the anti-ballistic missile treaty in 2001 and then deployed Aegis Ashore in Poland and Romania, overriding Putin's strong objections. His administration refused to listen to Putin after Sept. 11 on Afghanistan, rejecting Russian advice. He repeated this rejection of Putin's counsel before the 2003 Iraq invasion. And with his 2008 Bucharest casual comment about granting NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia, he ultimately metastasized this cancer.

Advertisement

Indeed, no one listened to Putin's outburst at the 2007 Munich Security Conference that, in retrospect, was a last warning.

RELATED More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced by war, UNICEF says

Second, about Ukraine, Putin and his leadership have allowed this cancerous animosity toward the West and the United States to become the foundations for the "special military operation." The bulk of the Russian people accept this rationale at least for the time being. Ironically, while a five-year jail term for any Russian calling this operation a war is seen here as a sign of a country out of control, that practice is not confined to Russia. During WWI, America's Sedition and Espionage Acts detained citizens for merely criticizing Army uniforms.

Thus, from this perspective, Putin's actions, however despicable, should not be surprising. For example, a majority of Americans supported the 2003 Iraq invasion, believing that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. And how long did Americans also support the Afghan war? And we also need to understand that the Russian definition of "Nazi" is not Hitlerian. A "Nazi" is a non-Russian Ukrainian, or a Ukrainian who does not believe he or she is Russian.

Where is Putin headed and what can be done to stop him and end the war? Putin likely has concluded that this is a fight to the finish. Ultimately, he must wear down Ukraine by force of numbers unless the West begins the equivalent of a massive "lend lease" program to keep Ukraine in the fight. And however gruesome, the metric that failed in Vietnam, the body count, must apply here. Ukraine's killing as many Russians and their generals as possible must be the strategy to force a negotiation, in essence allowing Ukraine "to win" tactically.

Advertisement
RELATED Officials rush to evacuate predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo

While some past actions by the White House may have seemed self-deterring, that must change. Ukraine must have additional capacity to threaten Russia's Black Sea Fleet and even the Kerch bridge, which links both shores of the Sea of Azov. Further, the West must have contingency plans in the event that Russians use chemical weapons. The recent episode in Mariupol might have been a test. If so, what should be the response?

About NATO, it has no army; nations have armies. Hence, despite additional deployments of troops and headquarters to Eastern Europe, in reality, this is a tripwire defense. These are insufficient to stop a major attack and are present to reinforce deterrence and Article 5 -- an attack against one is an attack against all.

Putin, of course, has a vote. Suppose Putin needs a diversion or misdirection. Moldova would seem to be a prime candidate. Russian troops have been stationed there for nearly 30 years. And threatening Moldova's neighbor Romania from both land and sea would surely divert some of NATO's attention.

RELATED Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights

I have argued for a Porcupine Defense to deal with Russian aggression, making intensive use of drones, Stingers, Javelins, electronic and deception systems, huge improvised explosive devices, sea mines, long-range surface-to-surface and anti-ship missiles; aerostats (lighter-than-air vehicles) with long-range radars; local low-Earth orbiters to replace C4ISR space capabilities. maximum information warfare to attack the morale of Russian soldiers and a decapitation strategy to kill Russian generals and colonels. Clearly, Ukraine has proven the worth of this concept.

Advertisement

The Ukraine invasion may not prove to be a harbinger of 1914 or a combination of the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11 that leads to a global war on terror or world war. Understanding Putin's motivations is only part of the solution. But only a coordinated and cohesive Western strategy that enables Ukraine to prevail will succeed.

Harlan Ullman is senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights
Voices // 22 hours ago
Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned "gender freedoms" more than once to justify Russia's war against Ukraine and simultaneously crack down on its own citizens.
French election: As Marine Le Pen advances, left-wing vote troubles Emmanuel Macron
Voices // 1 day ago
French election: As Marine Le Pen advances, left-wing vote troubles Emmanuel Macron
April 11 (UPI) -- Despite a poor campaign, centrist French President Macron has emerged in first place, with 27.8% of the vote -- 3 points up on 2017 and better than final opinion polls predicted.
Ukraine war tests evangelicals' support for Putin as leader of conservative values
Voices // 4 days ago
Ukraine war tests evangelicals' support for Putin as leader of conservative values
April 8 (UPI) -- A significant subset of the U.S. evangelical community, particularly White conservatives, has been developing a political and emotional alliance with Russia for almost 20 years.
Will Smith's 'benevolent' sexism: Movies perpetuate idea that women need saving
Voices // 5 days ago
Will Smith's 'benevolent' sexism: Movies perpetuate idea that women need saving
April 7 (UPI) -- The Will Smith slap: Although men defending a woman's dignity may appear as an appealing romantic concept, it also assumes certain weaknesses in women.
U.S.' existential battle is with internal political parties, not autocracies abroad
Voices // 6 days ago
U.S.' existential battle is with internal political parties, not autocracies abroad
President Joe Biden has monopolized the international megaphone to rally the "free world" in an existential struggle against autocracy and to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin's reprehensible war on Ukraine.
Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right
Voices // 1 week ago
Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right
April 5 (UPI) -- Revolutionary changes are under way in transportation. More electric vehicles are on the road, people are taking advantage of ride-sharing, and the rise in telework has shifted the way people think about commuting.
Russia's intelligence agencies compete to please isolated Vladimir Putin
Voices // 1 week ago
Russia's intelligence agencies compete to please isolated Vladimir Putin
April 4 (UPI) -- Vladimir Putin has become intolerant of opinions that contradict his preferred course of action and the different security services compete and undertake their own projects in the hope that this pleases him.
Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations have yet to get serious
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations have yet to get serious
April 1 (UPI) -- Another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey has brought little progress toward a cease-fire, let alone a peace agreement.
Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
Voices // 1 week ago
Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change
March 31 (UPI) -- Hardcore enthusiasts argue crypto will get people to trust in technology rather than government, which they see as inherently untrustworthy. This ideology leads people to encourage its use while downplaying its risk.
NATO's Article 5: Joe Biden sees it as an ironclad promise
Voices // 1 week ago
NATO's Article 5: Joe Biden sees it as an ironclad promise
With the war in Ukraine raging and Russia's Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons should outside forces cross some undefined "red lines," NATO's Article 5 has understandably received greater attention.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'American Idol' contestant Kenedi Anderson drops out of competition
'American Idol' contestant Kenedi Anderson drops out of competition
Driverless car pulled over by police in San Francisco
Driverless car pulled over by police in San Francisco
Rheumatoid arthritis drug may help lower risk for Alzheimer's
Rheumatoid arthritis drug may help lower risk for Alzheimer's
U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years
U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement