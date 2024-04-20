Advertisement
World News
April 20, 2024 / 1:53 PM

Gaza officials say Israeli strikes on Rafah kill at least 9, including 6 children

By Mike Heuer
Palestinians take what is left of their belongings from their destroyed house following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Rafah Saturday. The Hamas-run Gaza Civil Defense said the Israeli strike left at least nine dead, including six children. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 7 | Palestinians take what is left of their belongings from their destroyed house following overnight Israeli airstrikes in Rafah Saturday. The Hamas-run Gaza Civil Defense said the Israeli strike left at least nine dead, including six children. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Nine people, including six children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza Strip refugee haven of Rafah on Saturday, local Palestinian officials said.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, told the Palestinian WAFA News Agency the nine who died in the Rafah airstrikes were inside an apartment in the as-Salam neighborhood.

Advertisement

The airstrikes caused massive and significant damage to the neighboring homes and buildings, according to the report.

More are buried in the rubble, which rescue workers are searching, while a tenth casualty was reported a separate strike in another part of Rafah on Saturday.

An "intensive bombardment" in the northern and central areas of the Gaza Strip destroyed the strip's largest pharmaceutical factory in Deir al-Balah city, WAFA reported.

Leaders in Israel earlier announced the Israeli Defense Forces would invade Rafah despite international protests and warned civilians to evacuate the area ahead of the most recent airstrikes.

IDF leaders say four remaining Hamas battalions are sheltered in Rafah and vowed to conduct a ground offensive in the city along the Egyptian border.

The hostilities continue despite international calls for a cease-fire after IDF forces declared war on Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 Israeli civilians and kidnapped hundreds more.

Advertisement

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday the war has claimed 34,012 Palestinian lives in Gaza.

Read More

Latest Headlines

North Korea says it has tested 'super-large warhead' during cruise missile drill
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea says it has tested 'super-large warhead' during cruise missile drill
April 20 (UPI) -- North Korea said Saturday it has conducted a cruise missile test with what its state-run media called a "super-large warhead."
Overnight explosions shake Iraqi military base, leaving 1 dead, 8 injured
World News // 2 hours ago
Overnight explosions shake Iraqi military base, leaving 1 dead, 8 injured
April 20 (UPI) -- Overnight explosions at an Iraqi military base not far from the capital Baghdad on Saturday left one person dead and at least eight others with degrees of injuries, officials said.
International Olympic Committee develops guidelines for AI use
World News // 22 hours ago
International Olympic Committee develops guidelines for AI use
April 19 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee Friday launched its so-called Olympic AI Agenda to lay out guiding principles and identify governing rules to mitigate risk and promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence.
Israel says 276 aid trucks with food, medical aid entered Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel says 276 aid trucks with food, medical aid entered Gaza
April 19 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Friday said that 276 trucks carrying aid entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
Ursula von der Leyen visits border to stand by Finland against Russian 'hybrid attacks'
World News // 1 day ago
Ursula von der Leyen visits border to stand by Finland against Russian 'hybrid attacks'
April 19 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Finland's border with Russia Friday, vowing to stand by Finland against what she called Russian hybrid attacks.
Russian missile attacks kill 8 in Ukraine, damage residential building and railway
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile attacks kill 8 in Ukraine, damage residential building and railway
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove, Ukraine Friday destroyed several floors of a residential building killing eight people and damaging a railway station, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
World News // 1 day ago
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
April 19 (UPI) -- Explosions were reported early Friday near a military base in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, according to state-run news, as Israel appears have attacked the Middle Eastern country.
Two Polish men arrested over attack on Navalny aide Leonid Volkov
World News // 1 day ago
Two Polish men arrested over attack on Navalny aide Leonid Volkov
April 19 (UPI) -- Two Polish men have been arrested in Poland on suspicion of carrying out a "brutal" attack on exiled Russian political dissident Leonid Volkov, former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term
World News // 1 day ago
India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term
April 19 (UPI) -- Hundreds of millions of voters in India, the world's largest democracy, are heading to the polls in a parliamentary election in which the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Modi running for re-election.
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- North Korea on Friday slammed a visit to Asia by the top U.S. envoy to the United Nations as an "aid-begging trip" meant to prop up an "illegal" sanctions regime against the isolated state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement