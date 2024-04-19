Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 19, 2024 / 7:02 AM

India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term

By Paul Godfrey
Voters in line to cast their ballots Friday outside a polling station in Chennai, southern India, in a election for the 18th Lok Sabha since independence from Britain in 1947, a two-way contest widely expected to be won by the Bharatiya Janata Party, sweeping the country's populist prime minister Minister Narendra Modi to a third term in office. Photo by Ragul Krishnan/EPA-EFE
Voters in line to cast their ballots Friday outside a polling station in Chennai, southern India, in a election for the 18th Lok Sabha since independence from Britain in 1947, a two-way contest widely expected to be won by the Bharatiya Janata Party, sweeping the country's populist prime minister Minister Narendra Modi to a third term in office. Photo by Ragul Krishnan/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Hundreds of millions of voters in India, the world's largest democracy, are heading to the polls in a parliamentary election in which the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Modi is trying to win a third consecutive term as prime minister.

With 2,600 parties vying for the support of 969 million people eligible to vote at more than a million polling stations across 28 states and nine territories, the massive exercise in democracy is being staggered in seven phases over the next 44 days with voting getting underway Friday in 102 constituencies in 21 states with results expected June 4, three days after voting ends June 1.

Advertisement

Campaigning on Friday in Uttar Pradesh, one of 21 states where voting is underway, Modi expressed confidence voters would hand his BJP-led center-right National Democratic Alliance another large majority.

"Looking at our track record of the last 10 years, the people of Uttar Pradesh are going to form a strong BJP-NDA government dedicated to public service this time too," he wrote in a post on X.

Related

Modi's main threat will come from the Congress Party of the Ghandi family dynasty and currently led by Rahul Ghandi, although several key opposition parties have joined forces in many states to take on the BJP which holds 303 of the 543 seats in the lower house, or Lakh Sabha, now up for grabs.

Advertisement

The prime minister is campaigning on his economic record of building the country into one of the world's fastest-growing economies, slashing poverty and building new roads, railways and airports but income inequality and joblessness -- especially in rural India -- rising prices, increasing repression of dissent and political opposition, and religion are the biggest issues among voters.

India is a secular state but the BJP has been increasingly linked to Hinduism nationalism in a country with a substantial Muslim population of more than 200 million who have been the victims of discrimination and violence over decades.

The larger-than-life 73-year-old is offering more of what the BJP is dubbing the "Modi ki guarantee," a cast-iron pledge for more economic development, more jobs, expanding welfare programs as well as a new common civil code enforcing the same marriage, divorce and inheritance laws for all regardless of sex, ethnicity and religion.

The code would represent a major leap forward from the existing system where different groups adhere to their own cultural practices, with Modi claiming it is a critical step in the fight for gender equality.

Latest Headlines

Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
World News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
April 19 (UPI) -- Explosions were reported early Friday near a military base in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, according to state-run news, as Israel appears have attacked the Middle Eastern country.
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- North Korea on Friday slammed a visit to Asia by the top U.S. envoy to the United Nations as an "aid-begging trip" meant to prop up an "illegal" sanctions regime against the isolated state.
Kenya's defense chief dies in helicopter crash
World News // 6 hours ago
Kenya's defense chief dies in helicopter crash
April 19 (UPI) -- Kenya's Chief of Defense Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla has been killed in a helicopter crash, the East African nation's president said.
Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children
World News // 16 hours ago
Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children
April 18 (UPI) -- Scotland's only gender clinic has paused hormone treatment for patients younger than 18 following a landmark review of the treatment.
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran drone program in response to Israel attack
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran drone program in response to Israel attack
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday announced new Iran sanctions for the drone and missile attack on Israel.
London Met Police infiltrate company that helped phishing cybercriminals
World News // 21 hours ago
London Met Police infiltrate company that helped phishing cybercriminals
April 18 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday they have infiltrated a global online fraud service called LabHost, used by more than 2,000 cybercriminals to create fake websites to trick unwitting users out of money and v
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
World News // 21 hours ago
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
April 18 (UPI) -- A extreme once-in-a-century heatwave in Africa's Sahel and western regions that saw temperatures soar to a high as 48.5 degrees Celsius at the end of March and early April was caused by human-induced climate change.
Qatar is conducting a 'comprehensive evaluation' of its Gaza mediation role
World News // 22 hours ago
Qatar is conducting a 'comprehensive evaluation' of its Gaza mediation role
April 18 (UPI) -- Qatar's Prime Minister said Wednesday he is reassessing his country's mediation role to end the Gaza war and release the hostages because some are politically exploiting the efforts and defaming Qatar's role.
Germany arrests 2 over spying on U.S. bases for Russia
World News // 23 hours ago
Germany arrests 2 over spying on U.S. bases for Russia
April 18 (UPI) -- Two men with dual German-Russian citizenship were arrested this week in a suspected plot to sabotage two U.S. military bases in the country in connection with its support of Ukraine, prosecutors said.
8 World Food Program trucks cross into Gaza on new route
World News // 1 day ago
8 World Food Program trucks cross into Gaza on new route
April 18 (UPI) -- The first U.N. World Food Program trucks since the opening of Israel's Ashdod port to international humanitarian aid shipments crossed into the Gaza strip, the Israeli military said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome
Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it
Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it
Police: Maryland 'mass school shooting' averted after teen's arrest
Police: Maryland 'mass school shooting' averted after teen's arrest
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
In Philadelphia, Kennedy family endorses Biden's re-election campaign
In Philadelphia, Kennedy family endorses Biden's re-election campaign
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement