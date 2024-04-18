Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children

Scottish First Minister and former Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said members of parliament will give an update on the government's position regarding youth hormone therapy "in the coming weeks." Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Scotland's only gender clinic has paused hormone treatment for patients younger than 18 following a landmark review of the treatment. The Sandyford clinic in Glasgow on Thursday said it has paused prescribing puberty blockers and other hormone treatments to children until they turned 18. Advertisement

According to an update on Sandyford's website, "Referrals from the Sandyford sexual health services to pediatric endocrinology for the prescription of puberty suppressing hormones have been paused for any new patients assessed by our young person's gender service."

The clinic said the pause will not affect patients who are currently receiving treatment.

The decision follows the publication of a review by pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass, commissioned by the National Health Service of England, which reportedly found "weak evidence" for the effectiveness of prescribing hormone treatment for minors who are questioning their gender.

The report said young people have been "let down" by the "toxicity" of the debate surrounding their care.

NHS England said it would stop prescribing puberty blockers in March. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde paused starting new patients on the treatment following that decision.

Sandyford has come under attack in recent weeks for not immediately following through with the ban until now.

"The findings informing the Cass review are important, and we have reviewed the impact on our clinical pathways," said Dr. Emilia Crighton, NHSGCC director of public health. "The next step from here is to work with the Scottish government and academic partners to generate evidence that enables us to deliver safe care for our patients."

Vic Valentine, manager of advocacy group Scottish Trans, said the decision to pause treatment would "harm trans children and young people."

"This decision has been taken within the context where the reality of trans people's experiences and lives is questioned almost daily in some of the media and some political circles," a statement from Scottish Trans read.

"This makes us worry that the decision has been influenced by that context rather than solely through consideration of the best interests of trans children and young people."

Members of LGBT Youth Scotland also protested the decision, urging Sandyford to reconsider.

"Being transgender, especially in such a negative political climate, can have severe negative impacts on one's mental health and accessing gender affirming treatment can and has saved lives," the group said in a statement.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf said members of parliament will give an update on the government's position "in the coming weeks."

"There is a process of review that is very much under way," he said.

Yousaf earlier this week said Scottish heath boards would give the "utmost consideration" to the Cass report, adding, "When it comes to the prescribing of medicine, clinicians are best placed -- not politicians, government ministers or myself as first minister."

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said the pause was "long overdue."

"I'm beyond fed up with this lackadaisical approach to gender care. They are failing children and young people," she said.

Puberty blockers suppress hormones that cause puberty and are often prescribed to children questioning their gender.

According to figures obtained by BBC Scotland News under a freedom of information request, 1,100 patients at the end of 2023 were on the waiting list for puberty blockers.

Seventy-one patients under 18 received prescriptions for puberty blockers after referrals from Sandyford between 2016 and 2023.

Following the pause, 43 patients in Scotland will continue to receive either puberty blockers or "gender affirming" hormones, such as testosterone or estrogen.