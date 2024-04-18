Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 18, 2024 / 10:40 AM

London Met Police infiltrate company that helped phishing cybercriminals

By Clyde Hughes
epa05665361 London Metropolitan police officers in London, Britain, 08 December 2016. According to a British Watchdog police forces in England and Wales are carrying out sexual abuse. Some 436 allegations of abuse of power for sexual gain against 306 police officers has been reported. EPA/ANDY RAIN
epa05665361 London Metropolitan police officers in London, Britain, 08 December 2016. According to a British Watchdog police forces in England and Wales are carrying out sexual abuse. Some 436 allegations of abuse of power for sexual gain against 306 police officers has been reported. EPA/ANDY RAIN

April 18 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday they have infiltrated a global online fraud service called LabHost, used by more than 2,000 cybercriminals to create fake websites to trick unwitting users out of money and valuable personal information.

Met Police said with the help of Europol and other agencies, they have been able to arrest 37 suspects since Sunday in London, Essex, and at airports in Manchester and Luton. It said searches were also conducted at 70 addresses around the world.

Advertisement

"As of Thursday, detectives have contacted up to 25,000 victims in the U.K. to tell them their data has been compromised," the Met Police said in a statement. "Each and every one of those cases has been reported to both Action Fraud and U.K. Finance and every victim has been given advice about the next steps and how to further protect their data."

LabHost helped cybercriminals create phishing websites designed to resemble reputable companies and existing real websites to trick victims into imputing their personal information like email addresses, passwords, bank details, etc. Cybercriminals would pay a fee to search already built fake websites of well-known companies that would allow them to go into operation quickly.

Advertisement

"Shortly after the platform was disrupted, 800 users received a message telling them we know who they are and what they've been doing," Met Police said. "We've shown them we know how much they paid to LabHost, how many different sites they've accessed and how many lines of data they've received.

"Many of these individuals will remain the focus of [our]investigation over the coming weeksd and months."

LabHost helped criminals take about 480,000 credit card numbers, 64,000 PINs and more than one million passwords used for websites and online services. Met Police said they are continuing to identify and contact as many victims as possible.

In February, Britain's National Crime Agency said it infiltrated and took control of the operations of the ransomware group LockBit. The agency was able to take position of its website on the dark web and used to expose details of the groups and keys to unlock victim websites.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
World News // 27 minutes ago
Extreme temperatures in Sahel impossible without man-made warming, study finds
April 18 (UPI) -- A extreme once-in-a-century heatwave in Africa's Sahel and western regions that saw temperatures soar to a high as 48.5 degrees Celsius at the end of March and early April was caused by human-induced climate change.
Qatar is conducting a 'comprehensive evaluation' of its Gaza mediation role
World News // 33 minutes ago
Qatar is conducting a 'comprehensive evaluation' of its Gaza mediation role
April 18 (UPI) -- Qatar's Prime Minister said Wednesday he is reassessing his country's mediation role to end the Gaza war and release the hostages because some are politically exploiting the efforts and defaming Qatar's role.
Germany arrests 2 over spying on U.S. bases for Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany arrests 2 over spying on U.S. bases for Russia
April 18 (UPI) -- Two men with dual German-Russian citizenship were arrested this week in a suspected plot to sabotage two U.S. military bases in the country in connection with its support of Ukraine, prosecutors said.
8 World Food Program trucks cross into Gaza on new route
World News // 3 hours ago
8 World Food Program trucks cross into Gaza on new route
April 18 (UPI) -- The first U.N. World Food Program trucks since the opening of Israel's Ashdod port to international humanitarian aid shipments crossed into the Gaza strip, the Israeli military said.
World Bank announces plan to provide electricity access to 300M Africans
World News // 5 hours ago
World Bank announces plan to provide electricity access to 300M Africans
April 18 (UPI) -- The World Bank has announced a partnership with its African counterpart that aims to provide at least 300 million people in the continent with electricity by the end of the decade.
China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
World News // 6 hours ago
China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
April 18 (UPI) -- China late Wednesday called on the United States to end its investigation into its shipbuilding industry, denouncing the probe as a politically motivated "mistake."
State Department invites 22 countries for some hip-hop diplomacy
World News // 19 hours ago
State Department invites 22 countries for some hip-hop diplomacy
April 17 (UPI) -- The State Department is doing some hip-hop diplomacy through April 26 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chapel Hill, N.C., exploring how the music genre has promoted peace and positive social change.
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
April 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Canada say nine arrests have been made in the investigation of last year's heist of gold worth over $20 million from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, which had reverberating effects.
Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
World News // 21 hours ago
Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
April 17 (UPI) -- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday local time, off the west coast of Shikoku Island.
EU questions TikTok over app that offers rewards for watching videos
World News // 22 hours ago
EU questions TikTok over app that offers rewards for watching videos
April 17 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Thursday gave TikTok 24 hours to give it a risk assessment on its new app that give users "rewards" to like or watch videos.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
Lyrid meteor shower to peak this weekend
Lyrid meteor shower to peak this weekend
Netanyahu says Israel will make its own decision on Iran attack response
Netanyahu says Israel will make its own decision on Iran attack response
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement