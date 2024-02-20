Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 8:50 AM

Britain, international allies seize operations of LockBit ransomware group

By Clyde Hughes
Britain's National Crime Agency said Tuesday it seized the operations of ransomware group LockBit, taking control of its website, seen here, where it will share information about the group. Image courtesy National Crime Agency
Britain's National Crime Agency said Tuesday it seized the operations of ransomware group LockBit, taking control of its website, seen here, where it will share information about the group. Image courtesy National Crime Agency

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's National Crime Agency announced on Tuesday that it infiltrated and seized control of operations of the ransomware group LockBit

The agency said it took control of LockBit's services, compromised its criminal activities and took possession of its website on the dark web which it will use to post info exposing details about the group every day for the rest of the week.

Advertisement

"This NCA-led investigation is a ground-breaking disruption of the world's most harmful cybercrime group," NCA Director General Graeme Biggar said in a statement. "It shows that no criminal operation, wherever they are, and no matter how advanced, is beyond the reach of the agency and our partners."

The NCA obtained more than 1,000 decryption keys to recover encrypted data from firms affected in Britain, adding it will be working with its international partners, including the FBI, to assist victims in other countries as well.

Related

The NCA said it infiltrated LockBit internationally, spying on their activities with a task force that concentrated on gaining enough trust to seize control of their operations. The NCA said it gained a "vast amount of intelligence" that will allow them to disrupt efforts for LockBit associates to reconstitute.

Advertisement

"The criminals running LockBit are sophisticated and highly organized, but they have not been able to escape the arm of U.K. law enforcement and our international partners," Home Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"The U.K. has severely disrupted their sinister ambitions and we will continue going after criminal groups who target our business and institutions."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the LockBit investigation allowed law enforcement to take a long look at the ransomware infrastructure to free captured systems.

"For years, LockBit associates have deployed these kinds of attacks again and again across the United States and around the world," Garland said. "Today, U.S. and U.K. law enforcement are taking away the keys to their criminal operations."

Latest Headlines

British high court starts hearing on Julian Assange's appeal of U.S. extradition
World News // 15 minutes ago
British high court starts hearing on Julian Assange's appeal of U.S. extradition
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will get another chance to plead his case on why he should not be extradited to the United States in a two-day trial that began Tuesday.
Prince William urges an end to fighting in Gaza 'as soon as possible'
World News // 55 minutes ago
Prince William urges an end to fighting in Gaza 'as soon as possible'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- In an unprecedented intervention in the Gaza conflict, Britain's Prince William, the heir to the throne, called Tuesday for hostilities to be halted at the earliest opportunity.
U.S. calls for conditional temporary Gaza cease-fire in U.N. Security Council draft
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. calls for conditional temporary Gaza cease-fire in U.N. Security Council draft
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States for the first time put forward a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council calling for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza and for Israel to refrain from launching a ground offensive on Rafah.
U.S. woman detained in Russia for raising funds to aid Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. woman detained in Russia for raising funds to aid Ukraine
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A woman with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship has been arrested on suspicion of treason for raising money to support Ukraine's armed forces.
Hirotake Yano, founder of Japanese discount store Daiso, dies at 80
World News // 4 hours ago
Hirotake Yano, founder of Japanese discount store Daiso, dies at 80
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Hirotake Yano, the founder and former president of Japan's Daiso chain of discount stores, has died at the age of 80, his company said.
Watch Live: U.N.'s top court begins second day of hearings on Israel occupation
World News // 6 hours ago
Watch Live: U.N.'s top court begins second day of hearings on Israel occupation
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United Nations' high court on Tuesday is set to hold its second day of high-profile public hearings on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accepted a car as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin, state-run media reported Tuesday, in the latest sign of growing ties between the two countries.
EU vows new sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
World News // 9 hours ago
EU vows new sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The European Union has vowed to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Canada to send hundreds of drones to Ukraine as 2nd anniversary of invasion nears
World News // 13 hours ago
Canada to send hundreds of drones to Ukraine as 2nd anniversary of invasion nears
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Canada is donating hundreds of drones to Ukraine as its struggle to defeat Russia's unprovoked invasion nears its second anniversary, Defense Minister Bill Blair announced Monday.
Alexei Navalny's widow urges world to 'stand next to me' in continuing to fight Putin regime
World News // 1 day ago
Alexei Navalny's widow urges world to 'stand next to me' in continuing to fight Putin regime
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The widow of the late Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny says that she will carry on her late husband's work as the government still refuses to return his body.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Israel says it will attack Rafah by Ramadan if hostages not returned
Israel says it will attack Rafah by Ramadan if hostages not returned
Most of California under flood watch as further weather damage expected
Most of California under flood watch as further weather damage expected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement