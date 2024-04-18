U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran drone program in response to Israel attack

1 of 2 | The Treasury Department on Thursday imposed new sanctions against Iran's drone program and steel industry in response to its attack against Israel on Saturday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions against Iran in response to its drone and missile attack against Israel on Saturday. The Treasury Department said Thursday it was targeting 16 individuals and two entities it said works on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force, its UAV production arm, Kimia Part Sivan Company, and "other Iranian manufacturers of UAVs and UAV engines." Advertisement

In addition, the Treasury sanctioned five companies including Iran Docharkh Co., Iran Chassis Manufacturing Co., and Bahman Group subsidiaries, such as Bahman Diesel Co. involved in Iranian steel production, a sector that generates several billion dollars a year mostly from steel exports.

These actions were in conjunction with Britain and in consultation with other partners and allies, the Treasury Department said.

"We are taking swift and decisive action to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. "We're using Treasury's economic tools to degrade and disrupt key aspects of Iran's malign activity, including its UAV program and the revenue the regime generates to support its terrorism."

Individuals sanctioned include Abbas Sartaji, Mehdi Ghaffari Naghneh , Hasan Arambunezhad , Hadi Jamshidi Zavaraki , Reza Nahar Dani , and Abolfazl Ramazanzadeh Moshkani.

Treasury described them as "all senior, Iran-based members of the IRGC-QF" and said they "are active in UAV testing, development, and supply, especially to groups in Iraq, Yemen, and Syria."

Also sanctioned were Ali Reza Nurian Ramsheh, Mohsen Sayyadi Turanlu, and Hasan Arambunezhad, all senior, Iran-based executives of KIPAS.

Treasury said KIPAS is an Iran-based firm that has worked with the IRGC-QF to improve its UAV program.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that U.S. allies and partners "have or will also issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran's destabilizing military programs."

"Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iran's attacks: The United States is committed to Israel's security," Biden said. "We are committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region. And we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable."

During the Biden administration, the United States has sanctioned more than 600 Iranian individuals and entities, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Kataib Hezbollah, Biden noted.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had announced on Tuesday that the new round of sanctions was imminent.

"These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors."