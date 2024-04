Peel Regional Police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday will announce details of arrests made in connection to heist in Canada. File Photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Canada said arrests have been made in the investigation of last year's heist of gold worth nearly $15 million from Toronto's Pearson International Airport. Peel Regional Police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are to announce the arrests and details of the crime Wednesday during an 8:30 a.m. EDT press conference. Advertisement

The brief statment says the arrests were made as part of Project 24K, "a joint-task investigation into the theft of gold" from the main airport that serves Canada's most populated city of Toronto.

Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah, Detective Sgt. Mike Mavity and ATF Special Agent In Charge Eric DeGree are to speak, it said.

The announcement comes a year after the heist and amid months of relative silence from authorities on the high-profile case.

On April 17, 2023, an estimated $14.5 million worth of gold and other high-value items were stolen from Pearson International Airport.

Authorities said the goods were in "a high-value container" that been stolen from a holding cargo facility where it had been offloaded from a plane.

Advertisement