Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2024 / 1:03 AM

Men on scooters kill 1 man, wound 3 in Bronx drive-by shooting

By Darryl Coote

April 17 (UPI) -- Scooter-riding gunmen opened fire on four people standing on the corner of a Bronx intersection Tuesday evening, according to authorities who said one of the victims was killed.

The men were standing near the intersection of East Mount Eden and Townsend avenues when they came under fire at about 6:15 p.m. EDT by two men being driven on the back of two scooters, Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley of the New York Police Department said during a Tuesday night press conference.

Advertisement

Three of the victims were shot in the legs, while the fourth, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the leg and chest and died of his injuries at a local hospital, he said.

The victims' ages ranged from 23 to 37.

Related

The assailants wore masks and hoodies to obscure their identities and fled on the scooters after firing around 10 rounds, Gurley said.

Police have a man in custody but are unsure if he is tied to the incident, Gurley said, describing it as a "tragic shooting."

Authorities said a motive was unknown and that police are investigating to see if the shooting was gang related, though it was too soon to say.

Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said because of the shooting, a community response team would be redeployed to the area with orders to crack down on the illegal use of scooters, dirt bikes and ATVs and take them off the streets.

He said that they have been targeting crimes involving these vehicles, resulting in 9,500 being removed since Jan. 1, including 2,500 in the Bronx.

In that time frame, they have also made 1,300 arrests of people on scooters for an assortment of charges, including driving an unregistered scooter, Daughtry said.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been 18 mass shootings with four or more victims across the country so far this month and at least 116 mass shootings this year.

Latest Headlines

FDA warns California restaurants, diners to avoid certain half-shell oysters
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
FDA warns California restaurants, diners to avoid certain half-shell oysters
April 17 (UPI) -- Restaurants in California are being warned not to serve certain oysters on the half-shell, from Republic of Korea, which could be contaminated with norovirus, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs hold first talks since late 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs hold first talks since late 2022
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Adm. Dong Jun, on Tuesday, the Pentagon said, marking the first time they have spoken.
Heat mapping in U.S. communities to determine heat inequities, cooling options
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Heat mapping in U.S. communities to determine heat inequities, cooling options
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. government agencies and NOAA scientists will team up to map the hottest neighborhoods in 14 communities this summer to determine heat inequities and provide cooling relief.
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
April 16 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund warned the United States on Tuesday that the government's rampant spending and growing national debt is not sustainable and could threaten the global economy.
Civilian Army financial counselor pleads guilty to stealing millions from Gold Star families
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Civilian Army financial counselor pleads guilty to stealing millions from Gold Star families
April 16 (UPI) -- A civilian financial counselor with the U.S. Army's Casualty Assistance Office pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey to defrauding Gold Star families of nearly $10 million.
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
April 16 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic announced Tuesday it has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election.
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
April 16 (UPI) -- Seven local residents got sworn-in Tuesday on the second day of Donald Trump's Manhattan trial over hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Ex-Abu Ghraib prisoner testifies about abuses as trial against U.S. military contractor begins
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Abu Ghraib prisoner testifies about abuses as trial against U.S. military contractor begins
April 16 (UPI) -- Three former Iraqi detainees, who described being tortured by U.S. military police at Abu Ghraib prison in the early 2000s, are finally getting their day in court as their trial against contractor CACI began this week.
Border Patrol intercepts more than 1,000 pounds of meth, cocaine chemicals from China
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Border Patrol intercepts more than 1,000 pounds of meth, cocaine chemicals from China
April 16 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago on April 11 seized a shipment from China containing methamphetamine precursor and a cocaine cutting agent on April 11, the CBP announced Tuesday.
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie joins Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House speaker
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie joins Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House speaker
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday became the second House Republican to join in Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Fire engulfs Denmark's old stock exchange building
Fire engulfs Denmark's old stock exchange building
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement