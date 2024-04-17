Trending
April 17, 2024 / 1:35 PM

Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

But no threat of tsunami, officials say

By Doug Cunningham

April 17 (UPI) -- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday local time, off the west coast of Shikoku Island.

Initial reports said there was no threat of tsunami and only minor injuries and damage reported.

The quake's epicenter, where the 6.6 magnitude was recorded, was in a strait called the Bungo-Suido Channel between Kyushu and Shikoku Islands.

According to news conference statements from Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, light injuries were reported, along with minor damage like broken water pipes, downed streetlights and some landslides onto a national highway.

The 6.6 measurement was on the Japanese scale of zero to 7.

The strongest measured impacts were in Ainan Town, Sukumo City, and Uwajimia City, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

