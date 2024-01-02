Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 4:39 PM

Small earthquakes hit New York City, Maryland suburb

By Chris Benson
Pedestrians dressed for cold weather in New York City on Tuesday. In Queens, a small earthquake struck in the early morning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pedestrians dressed for cold weather in New York City on Tuesday. In Queens, a small earthquake struck in the early morning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two small earthquakes hit the United States on Tuesday -- one in New York City and another in Maryland that was felt into West Virginia.

No injuries or damage was reported from either temblor.

Advertisement

A quake measuring a magnitude of 1.7, centered in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, N.Y., hit at 5:45 a.m. EST, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

New York Mayor Eric Adams' office said there were no reported injuries or impact on local transit, traffic, utility services or structural stability.

Hours earlier, around 12:50 a.m. EST, a quake was recorded in Rockville, Md.. That magnitude 2.3 quake was felt as far away as West Virginia.

The East Coast quakes follow others reported on New Year's Day in southern California.

Meanwhile, a powerful New Year's Day earthquake in Japan killed at least 48 people. The 7.5-magnitude temblor collapsed buildings and sparked fires.

Earthquakes in the eastern parts of the United States are rare but do happen. August will mark the 13th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake that struck Northern Virginia, damaging the National Cathedral in Washington and the Washington Monument.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to return to Virginia
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to return to Virginia
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is returning to port in Norfolk, Va., after being deployed to the Mediterranean in October amid renewed fighting between Hamas and the Israeli military and threats to shipping.
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Every year, as companies introduce thousands of products to the market, they're removing hundreds more from circulation. In 2024, the list of discontinued food ranges from cereal foods to coffee drinks.
Authorities: Deadly New Year's Day crash intentional, likely not terrorism
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities: Deadly New Year's Day crash intentional, likely not terrorism
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities say no evidence exists of a larger plot in a vehicle crash that killed three people, including a driver, who is suspected of an intentional act.
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns amid backlash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns amid backlash
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid accusations of plagiarism and a backlash over her response to antisemitism on campus.
Bitcoin prices hit new high to start 2024
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bitcoin prices hit new high to start 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Bitcoin hit its highest price since April 2022 on Tuesday, buoying investors' hopes for the world's largest cryptocurrency in 2024.
Intruder arrested after firing shots out of Colorado Supreme Court building
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Intruder arrested after firing shots out of Colorado Supreme Court building
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after breaking into the building that houses Colorado's Supreme Court early Tuesday morning, local authorities said.
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- In a new filing in the federal election interference case, special counsel Jack Smith cites Donald Trump's own argument that immunity from prosecution ends with presidency.
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- About half of Americans see Jan. 6 rioters as "mostly violent," and most think the election interference charges against former President Donald Trump are likely legitimate, according to new poll data.
Valley Meats recalls raw beef due to E. coli concerns
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Valley Meats recalls raw beef due to E. coli concerns
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Sunday issued a recall for more than 6,700 pounds of raw beef from an Illinois producer due to a possible E. coli contamination.
Nearly 10M workers in 22 states will see boosts to minimum wage in 2024
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nearly 10M workers in 22 states will see boosts to minimum wage in 2024
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The minimum wage increased in 22 states on Monday, while more than a dozen states have stayed put at the federal mark of $7.25 since 2009.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
Iran dispatches warship to Red Sea after U.S. sinks Houthi small boats
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Jack Smith uses Donald Trump's previous argument to fight immunity claim
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
Poll: U.S views on Jan. 6 rioters softening; most believe Trump rightly held accountable
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in Busan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement