European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts

April 12 (UPI) -- The European Union pharmaceutical watchdog said on Friday that diabetes and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are not tied to arise in suicidal thoughts and self-injury after a nine-month review of those and other drugs. The European Medicines Agency examined the treatment called GLP-1, the class that mocks a hormone inside the gut to curb a person's appetite. The drugs have sparked high interest around the world for their effectiveness in helping people lose weight, even though it's a diabetes treatment. Advertisement

The EMA after exploring two studies, one with a large database of electronic health records that delve into causes of suicidal thoughts, it found on casual connection with the drugs.

"After reviewing the available evidence from the non-clinical studies, clinical trials, post-marketing surveillance data and the available studies the PRAC considers that no update to the product information is warranted," the EMC said in its statement.

"The marketing authorization holders for these medicines will continue to monitor these events closely, including any new publications, as part of their pharmacovigilance activities and report any new evidence on this issue in their Periodic Safety Update Report."

Along with Ozempic and Wegovy, the agency requested additional data on Rybelsus, Victorza, Saxenda, Xultophy, Byetta, Bydureon, Lyxumia, Suliqua and Trulicity.

The EMA's ruling comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also found no link to suicidal thoughts but could not rule that there might be a "small risk" that may still exist.