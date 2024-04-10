Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 10, 2024 / 10:21 AM

Study finds no evidence Ozempic, Wegovy raise risk of thyroid cancer

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A Swedish study found no evidence that long-term use of Wegovy, Ozempic and other drugs known as GLP-1 analogues might raise users' odds for thyroid cancer. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A Swedish study found no evidence that long-term use of Wegovy, Ozempic and other drugs known as GLP-1 analogues might raise users' odds for thyroid cancer. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Wegovy, Ozempic and other drugs known as GLP-1 analogues have become wildly popular for controlling diabetes and helping folks lose weight.

There were concerns that longer term use of the drugs might raise users' odds for thyroid cancer, but a Swedish study of more than 435,000 people finds no evidence to support that notion.

Advertisement

"Many people take these medicines, so it is important to study potential risks associated with them," said study lead author Björn Pasternak. He's principal researcher at the department of medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

"Our study covers a broad group of patients and provides strong support that GLP-1 analogues are not associated with an increased risk of thyroid cancer," he said in an institute news release.

Related

The findings were published Tuesday in the BMJ.

In the analysis, Pasternak's team used data from a major Scandinavian database involving 145,000 people who were taking GLP-1 analogues such as liraglutide (Victoza) or semaglutide (Ozempic), and 290,000 people who were taking one of another class of diabetes drugs called DPP4 inhibitors.

The study found no higher odds for thyroid cancer among folks taking GLP-1 analogues compared to those on DPP4 inhibitors.

Advertisement

That finding was repeated when GLP-1 analogue users were compared to patients taking a third class of diabetes meds, called SGLT2 inhibitors.

Study co-author Peter Ueda, an assistant professor of medicine at the Karolinska Institute, stressed that the final verdict on GLP-1 analogues' effect on the thyroid is still to come.

"We cannot rule out that the risk of certain subtypes of thyroid cancer is increased in smaller patient groups that we could not study here, for example in people with a high congenital risk of medullary thyroid cancer who are advised against using these drugs," Ueda said.

More information

Find out more about thyroid cancer at the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

'Gig economy' jobs linked to higher risk of alcohol-related illness
Health News // 58 minutes ago
'Gig economy' jobs linked to higher risk of alcohol-related illness
The "gig economy" could be setting up many young adults for drinking problems later in life, a new study warns.
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Gum disease treatment after heart rhythm ablation reduced risk of recurring AFib
April 10 (UPI) -- Recurrence of atrial fibrillation in patients who have undergone catheter heart ablation may be reduced by treating gum disease with three months of the procedure, new Japanese research out Wednesday shows.
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study find no evidence acetaminophen raises risk of autism, ADHD
There's no evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy increases the risk of childhood autism, ADHD or intellectual disability, the largest study to date on the subject has concluded.
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Pregnancy transforms women's bodies in many obvious ways, but new research suggests it may also accelerate aging.
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
Health News // 1 day ago
Stopping aspirin after stent implant may safely cut risk of bleeding
People who've survived a heart attack and have been given a stent may be better off quitting low-dose aspirin a month after the procedure, a new study finds.
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
A new oral vaccine could prove a potential alternative to antibiotics for people with recurring urinary tract infections, a new study says.
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Health News // 1 day ago
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
A pancreatic cancer vaccine has continued to protect a small group of patients from their cancer coming back, three years after receiving the jab, a new study says.
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
A blood test appears capable of detecting early-stage pancreatic cancers with up to 97% accuracy, a new study reports.
Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Health News // 2 days ago
Secondhand smoke may raise risk for atrial fibrillation
Just a little exposure to secondhand smoke may increase your risk for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a new, large study suggests.
New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy
Health News // 2 days ago
New urine test could allow bladder cancer survivors to avoid cystoscopy
A new urine test could spare bladder cancer survivors from a painful follow-up procedure needed to ensure their cancer hasn't come back, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Blood test may improve detection of pancreatic cancers
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Adults are aging faster, facing higher risk of cancer
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Pancreatic cancer vaccine prevents recurrence for three years in small trial
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Pregnancy may accelerate aging in women, study finds
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Oral spray vaccine prevents recurrence of UTIs, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement