April 11, 2024 / 9:11 AM

Russian missile, drone strike destroys Kyiv's largest power plant, damages two others

By Paul Godfrey
A pall of smoke rises above the site of a missile strike in Kharkiv amid a massive aerial assault unleashed by Russia against energy targets across the country overnight that knocked out one of the main power stations supplying Kyiv and damaged power infrastructure from Lviv and Odessa in the far west and south to Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia in the east. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
April 11 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed mass aerial strikes against energy targets across Ukraine overnight knocking out one of the main power stations supplying Kyiv and damaging power infrastructure from Lviv and Odessa in the far west and south to Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia in the east.

The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Ukrainka, 28 miles south of the capital, came under attack during a five hour drone raid on Kyiv province with Ukraine state energy company Centrenergo chairman Andrii Gota subsequently confirming the facility had been destroyed with total loss of electricity generating capacity.

Calling it the "blackest day" in Centrenergo's history, Gota said no workers had been killed but that the plant had been severely damaged and company and city firefighters were still battling a large-scale blaze in the turbine hall ignited by drone ordnance.

"The scale of destruction is terrifying," Gota wrote in a social media post.

"Money can't value this. This is for us the biggest challenge in the company's history."

The plant is the main provider of electricity to Zhytomyr and Cherkasy provinces, in addition to Kyiv.

Ukrainka Mayor Oleksandr Turenko urged residents to stock up on water and charge all their electrical devices in an 8 a.m. local time post on social media that he was forced to abandon due to air raid warning sirens sounding.

Trypillia is the second power station the state-run provider has lost in three weeks after massive Russian missile and drone strikes on March 22 took out the company's Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant just south of Kharkiv, Ukraine second city.

DTEK, the country's largest private energy company also said on social media that two of its electricity generating plants were damaged in the latest overnight attacks, but did not state their names or locations.

Russia launched 82 missiles and drones in all overnight Wednesday, of which 57 were shot down by air defense systems, including 10 missiles targeting Kharkiv with Mayor Ihor Terekhov warning residents on social media to prepare for "possible electricity supply problems" and of the closure of the city's subway "for the next several hours."

"Plan your travel routes, accordingly," he advised.

However, Lviv bore the brunt of the missile attacks, Ukraine Air Force commander Air Mykola Oleschuk said in a social media post.

"Russian missiles and drones attacked a gas distribution infrastructure facility in the Stryi district and an electric substation in the Chervonohradsky district. Multiple fires started," said Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyy.

Condemning what he said was a "heinous missile attack," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his calls for Europe and "other partners" to do less talking and get on with transfers of air defense weapons systems and other military assistance that they could see Ukraine was in "critical" need of.

"We need air defense systems and other defense assistance, not just turning a blind eye and having lengthy discussions," Zelensky said in a post on X.

Vietnam court sentences Truong My Lan to death for fraud
World News // 5 minutes ago
Vietnam court sentences Truong My Lan to death for fraud
April 11 (UPI) -- Wealthy real estate entrepreneur Truong My Lan was sentenced to death in a wide-ranging bank fraud case that some have called the most spectacular trial in the history of Vietnam.
Hong Kong detains then deports press freedom group representative
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong detains then deports press freedom group representative
April 11 (UPI) -- A representative for Reporters Without Borders has been denied entry to Hong Kong, according to the international freedom of information advocacy nonprofit.
South Korea's opposition party secures landslide victory in parliamentary vote
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea's opposition party secures landslide victory in parliamentary vote
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean voters delivered a rebuke to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his People Power Party in midterm parliamentary elections, official results confirmed Thursday, lifting the Democratic Party to a landslide.
France takes steps to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
World News // 14 hours ago
France takes steps to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
April 10 (UPI) -- The French government on Wednesday introduced an end-of-life care bill as an option for mentally competent and terminally ill adults.
Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas
World News // 15 hours ago
Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas
April 10 (UPI) -- Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr amid Israel's war with Hamas that has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
World News // 20 hours ago
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
April 10 (UPI) -- The third-longest river in Europe has burst from its banks joining others as floods have swept across parts of Russia and Kazakstan with more flooding on the way, according to multiple reports.
EU court lifts sanctions on two Russian billionaires
World News // 21 hours ago
EU court lifts sanctions on two Russian billionaires
April 10 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court Wednesday lifted sanctions on Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. They were removed from the EU sanctions list.
Amanda Knox back on trial in Italy for slander related to 2007 murder charges
World News // 21 hours ago
Amanda Knox back on trial in Italy for slander related to 2007 murder charges
April 10 (UPI) -- A re-trial on Wednesday got underway in Italy against Amanda Knox over a conviction of slander she received after she had wrongly accused a bar owner of the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher.
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
April 10 (UPI) -- Israel warned Wednesday if Iran directly attacks Israel in retaliation for the bombing of an Iranian consulate building in Syria, Israel will strike directly at Iranian territory.
4 killed in blast at Italian hydro-electric plant, search underway for 3 missing workers
World News // 23 hours ago
4 killed in blast at Italian hydro-electric plant, search underway for 3 missing workers
April 10 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and three are missing after a blast at a hydro-electric power plant in a mountainous region of northern Italy, authorities said.
