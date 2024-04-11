Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 11, 2024 / 4:14 AM

Hong Kong detains then deports press freedom group representative

By Darryl Coote
Media mogul Jimmy Lai (C) is escorted out of a Correctional Services Department vehicle and into the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, China, in February 2021. On Thursday, a representative from Reporters Without Borders was deported from Hong Kong as they arrived to monitor a hearing in Lai's high-profile trial. File Photo Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE
Media mogul Jimmy Lai (C) is escorted out of a Correctional Services Department vehicle and into the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, China, in February 2021. On Thursday, a representative from Reporters Without Borders was deported from Hong Kong as they arrived to monitor a hearing in Lai's high-profile trial. File Photo Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- A representative for Reporters Without Borders has been denied entry to Hong Kong, according to the international freedom of information advocacy nonprofit, which lambasted the move as "a new decline in the already poor press freedom climate in the territory."

Taipei-based Advocacy Officer Aleksandra Bielakowska was deported from Hong Kong after being detained at the city's international airport for six hours. She was questioned during her detention and her belongings were searched thrice, it said.

Advertisement

She had landed in the territory as part of a RSF mission to meet journalists and monitor a hearing in the trial of media tycoon and British citizen Jimmy Lai, whose trial began late last year.

Rebecca Vincent, RSF's director of campaigns, said they were "appalled" by this treatment of one of their colleagues.

Related

"We have never experienced such blatant efforts by authorities to evade scrutiny of court proceedings in any country, which further highlights the ludicrous nature of the case against Jimmy Lai, and the dire erosion of press freedom and the rule of law in Hong Kong," Vincent said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We demand an immediate explanation from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and a guarantee that our representatives can return to the territory safely to monitor the remainder of Lai's trial, which cannot take place in darkness."

Lai, the 76-year-old former pro-democracy publisher of the now-shuttered independent newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested in August of 2020 on accusations of violating the then-newly imposed National Security Law, which issues stiff penalties for violating widely defined acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and working with foreign agencies to undermine the national security of China.

Though the implementation of that law was met with wide-spread international condemnation and U.S. sanctions, Hong Kong last month passed Article 23, which builds upon the 2020 bill and raises penalties for 39 offenses broken down into a series of categories, including treason, insurrection, acts of sedition and others.

Lai is the most prominent figure to so far be charged under the National Security Law.

He has pleaded not guilty to three charges accusing him of colluding with foreign powers to take actions against China. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Prosecutors specifically allege that he used Hong Kong's mass pro-democracy protests that brought the territory to a standstill in 2019 as an opportunity to urge foreign nations, specifically the United States, to impose sanctions against China.

Advertisement

Both the United States and Britain have condemned the charges and have called for Lai's immediate release.

British-based Hong Kong Watch condemned the deportation on Wednesday, accusing Hong Kong authorities of becoming "increasingly brazen" in their show of force against journalist and human rights advocates.

"With actions like this, it appears that the Hong Kong authorities feel the need to follow Beijing's lead and ensure they hit rock-bottom in global rankings for press freedom," Benedict Rogers, co-founder and chief executive of Hong Kong Watch, said in a statement.

Hong Kong was once heralded for its reputation of upholding press freedom, but has taken a repetitional beating since 2020.

In that time, seven independent media outlets, including Apple Daily, have shuttered over risks of operating in the territory, according to RSF.

Hong Kong sits in 140th place out of of 180 countries in the RSF's press freedom index, behind Cameroon and Colombia and just ahead of Somalia and Brunei. Two decades ago, it sat in 18th place.

Latest Headlines

South Korea's opposition party secures landslide victory in parliamentary vote
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's opposition party secures landslide victory in parliamentary vote
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean voters delivered a rebuke to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his People Power Party in midterm parliamentary elections, official results confirmed Thursday, lifting the Democratic Party to a landslide.
France takes steps to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
World News // 10 hours ago
France takes steps to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
April 10 (UPI) -- The French government on Wednesday introduced an end-of-life care bill as an option for mentally competent and terminally ill adults.
Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas
World News // 11 hours ago
Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas
April 10 (UPI) -- Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr amid Israel's war with Hamas that has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
World News // 15 hours ago
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
April 10 (UPI) -- The third-longest river in Europe has burst from its banks joining others as floods have swept across parts of Russia and Kazakstan with more flooding on the way, according to multiple reports.
EU court lifts sanctions on two Russian billionaires
World News // 16 hours ago
EU court lifts sanctions on two Russian billionaires
April 10 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court Wednesday lifted sanctions on Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. They were removed from the EU sanctions list.
Amanda Knox back on trial in Italy for slander related to 2007 murder charges
World News // 17 hours ago
Amanda Knox back on trial in Italy for slander related to 2007 murder charges
April 10 (UPI) -- A re-trial on Wednesday got underway in Italy against Amanda Knox over a conviction of slander she received after she had wrongly accused a bar owner of the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher.
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
April 10 (UPI) -- Israel warned Wednesday if Iran directly attacks Israel in retaliation for the bombing of an Iranian consulate building in Syria, Israel will strike directly at Iranian territory.
4 killed in blast at Italian hydro-electric plant, search underway for 3 missing workers
World News // 19 hours ago
4 killed in blast at Italian hydro-electric plant, search underway for 3 missing workers
April 10 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and three are missing after a blast at a hydro-electric power plant in a mountainous region of northern Italy, authorities said.
Biden calls Netanyahu's handling of Gaza war 'a mistake,' seeks temporary cease-fire
World News // 20 hours ago
Biden calls Netanyahu's handling of Gaza war 'a mistake,' seeks temporary cease-fire
April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has renewed his criticism of Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of his country's conflict with Hamas in Gaza, saying he wanted to see an immediate cease-fire.
Landslide victory projected for South Korean opposition party in key parliamentary election
World News // 21 hours ago
Landslide victory projected for South Korean opposition party in key parliamentary election
SEOUL, April 10 (UPI) -- South Korean voters overwhelmingly cast their ballots for the opposition Democratic Party in parliamentary elections Wednesday, exit polls said, in a severe blow to the agenda of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement