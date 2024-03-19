Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 19, 2024 / 9:26 AM

Hong Kong passes new national security law imposing life sentences for treason, insurrection

By Clyde Hughes
Hong Kong on Tuesday unanimously passed a new national security law that would impose life sentences for treason, insurrection and other offenses in an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the wake of the 2019 pro-democracy protests. File Photo by Ismail Fazry/EPA-EFE
Hong Kong on Tuesday unanimously passed a new national security law that would impose life sentences for treason, insurrection and other offenses in an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the wake of the 2019 pro-democracy protests. File Photo by Ismail Fazry/EPA-EFE

March 19 (UPI) -- Hong Kong legislators on Tuesday unanimously passed a new so-called national security law imposing steep sentences including life in prison for offenses such as treason and insurrection.

The Safeguarding National Security Law would raise the penalty for offenses including treason, insurrection, inciting members of the Chinese armed forces to mutiny and colluding with external forces to damage public infrastructure to life in prison.

Advertisement

Overall, the measure, that was first introduced 21 years ago, expanded penalties for 39 offenses broken into a series of categories including treason, insurrection, inciting members of the Chinese military to mutiny and disaffection, and acts with a seditious intention, sabotage, external interference and the theft of state secrets and espionage.

All 89 lawmakers voted in favor of the law, which will take effect on March 23 and Legislative Council President Andrew Leung joined in by casting his own vote in a rare move.

Related

"As the president of the legislative council, I would not vote in usual circumstances, however, legislation of Article 23 is not just any other piece of legislation," Andrew Leung said, according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

"It is of the utmost importance, so at this historic moment I will vote in favor of the bill."

Advertisement

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee suggested that the bill was supported by the Chinese government.

"Today is a historic moment for Hong Kong," said Lee, Hong Kong's former security secretary who led the response to the protests 2019 pro-democracy protests. "We live up to the expectations of the central government and our country."

In the wake of the protests, Beijing passed a similar national security law that went into effect in 2020 that criminalized secession, sedition, subversion, terrorism and working with foreign agencies to undermine the national security of the People's Republic of China in Hong Kong.

Latest Headlines

Japan ditches negative interest rate, overhauls loose monetary policy
World News // 4 minutes ago
Japan ditches negative interest rate, overhauls loose monetary policy
March 19 (UPI) -- Japan's central bank voted Tuesday to raise its benchmark interest rate out of negative territory for the first time since 2016 and overhaul loose monetary policy aimed at combating decades of deflation.
Google celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with a Doodle
World News // 2 hours ago
Google celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with a Doodle
March 19 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year, with a colorful Doodle.
Kim Jong Un oversees 'super-large' rocket launcher firing drills
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees 'super-large' rocket launcher firing drills
SEOUL, March 19 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a firing drill of "super-large multiple rocket launchers," state media reported Tuesday, an exercise that South Korea had described as a short-range ballistic missile launch.
EU allocates $5B for Ukraine as new U.S. funding remains uncertain
World News // 6 hours ago
EU allocates $5B for Ukraine as new U.S. funding remains uncertain
March 19 (UPI) -- Foreign ministers of the European Union have allocated more than $5 billion for Ukraine's military as additional funding from Kyiv's largest backer, the United States, remains stalled by Republicans in Congress.
Hundreds of Cubans protest lack of food, reliable electricity
World News // 17 hours ago
Hundreds of Cubans protest lack of food, reliable electricity
March 18 (UPI) -- Shortages affecting much of the island nation spurred protests in several of Cuba's larger cities Sunday as its citizens seek electrical power and food.
Russian watchdog says presidential election was 'far short of constitutional standards'
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian watchdog says presidential election was 'far short of constitutional standards'
March 18 (UPI) -- Russian election watchdog, the Golos Movement, said the nation's three-day election that saw Vladimir Putin elected to a new six-year term did not meet the standards of its constitution.
Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
World News // 21 hours ago
Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
March 18 (UPI) -- With the addition of attractions like movie theaters, golf courses and interactive art installations, airports in locations like Dubai, Singapore and Qatar are becoming destinations of their own.
Large areas of Gaza already likely experiencing famine, says U.N. food agency
World News // 22 hours ago
Large areas of Gaza already likely experiencing famine, says U.N. food agency
March 18 (UPI) -- Northern Gaza may be experiencing famine already, with the latest data showing two key thresholds -- household acute food insecurity and acute malnutrition -- "far exceeded" and "highly likely to have been exceeded."
Vladimir Putin says he approved Navalny prisoner-swap in post-election press briefing
World News // 1 day ago
Vladimir Putin says he approved Navalny prisoner-swap in post-election press briefing
March 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny was "unfortunate" as he had actually wanted to trade him in a prisoner swap with the West.
Russian arms deal is helping North Korean economy, Seoul says
World News // 1 day ago
Russian arms deal is helping North Korean economy, Seoul says
SEOUL, March 18 (UPI) -- North Korea's sanctions-hit economy is showing signs of improvement thanks to a munitions deal with Russia that is bringing back food and raw materials in exchange, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
Ohio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler left home alone
Ohio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler left home alone
JOANN fabric company files for bankruptcy
JOANN fabric company files for bankruptcy
2 killed, 11 injured in wave of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting east, central Russia
2 killed, 11 injured in wave of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting east, central Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement