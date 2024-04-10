4 killed in blast at Italian hydro-electric plant, search underway for 3 missing workers

Italian rescue personnel try to access the stricken Enel power plant from the water Wednesday as they search for three people missing following an explosion and fire that killed four people. Photo by Michele Lapini/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and three are missing after a blast at a hydro-electric power plant in a mountainous region of northern Italy, authorities said. Five other people were injured in the explosion and fire Tuesday on a sub-surface level of the plant on Lake Suviana adjacent to a dam in Bargi, 43 miles southwest of Bologna, with a rescue mission underway to locate the missing workers. Advertisement

Fire brigade officials said the explosion occurred at about 3 p.m. local time at the facility beside one of three man-made lakes that funnel water to the power station's turbines with rescuers searching up to 130 feet below ground as the fire broke out eight floors down.

A dozen firefighting teams were "trying to reach the level where the accident occurred and to access the premises," said fire department official Luca Cari who added divers were also standing by.

"It seems there was a floor slab collapse and rescue is difficult as a lot of water entered inside the eighth basement floor," said Marco Masinara, mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano.

He said the whole community had been impacted by what he described as a "terrible workplace accident."

Advertisement

Italian utility company Enel, which owns the plant, said a fire had also broken out but stressed that the dam basin had not been damaged and that it was cooperating fully with authorities.

The global energy giant said that "following investigations, the dam basin of the Bargi plant was not damaged and is safe."

Operator Enel Green Power, the firm's renewables unit said "a fire affected one of the two groups of the Bargi plant" forcing it to halt power generation but electricity supplies were unaffected.

"The operator informs us that it is continuing to operate in line with all the necessary safety measures as per internal procedures to guarantee the evacuation of its staff."

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying she was following developments closely, praised emergency services for their efforts.

"I am following with apprehension the terrible news regarding the explosion that occurred in a hydroelectric power plant in the Suviana artificial basin, on the Bolognese Apennines. All my thoughts and prayers and that of the Government are with the families of the victims and the injured involved," she wrote in a post on X.

"Thanks to the firefighters who promptly intervened, to the rescuers and to those who are working in these hours in the search for the missing."